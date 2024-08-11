Ketel Marte and Zac Gallen Leave Game With Injuries
A nightmare scenario for Arizona Diamondbacks fans tonight at Chase field, as Ketel Marte and Zac Gallen were both removed from tonight's game with injury.
Disaster struck first in the top of the 4th inning, as Garrett Stubbs, the Phillies' backup catcher doubled off Eugenio Suarez's glove. On a horrible slide into 2nd base, Stubbs applied significant pressure to D-backs MVP contender Ketel Marte's ankle. This pushed Marte's ankle into an unnatural position.
Marte immedietely dropped to the ground in a heap, wincing in significant pain. Athletic trainer Max Esposito rushed out to second base to check on the star infielder. Marte was able to walk on the affected left leg, but was visibly limping. After little deliberation he was removed from the game.
Good news, if any, was that Marte was able to walk off the field on his own, putting pressure on the leg. The injury was diagnosed as a left ankle contusion.
This wasn't the only devastating blow for the Diamondbacks, as in the 5th inning Arizona's ace starter Zac Gallen limped off the mound after delivering a pitch. He was seen grabbing at his groin area. Again, the D-backs Athletic Trainer Max Esposito rushed out to greet the starter.
It was the second time tonight that Gallen showed discomfort, but this time was clearly more significant.
Torey Lovullo made the decision to take Gallen out of the game as well, marking the 2nd time within only one inning that a Diamondbacks star player was removed from the game. We are also awaiting further information from the team on Gallen's injury.
Stay Tuned as these stories are unfolding live. We will have active updates here on Diamondbacks on SI.