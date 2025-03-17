D-backs and Merrill Kelly Take on the Angels in Split Squad Action
The Arizona Diamondbacks will host the Los Angeles Angels at Salt River Fields in a split squad game. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. The other half of the team will be in Surprise facing the Kansas City Royals at 1:05 p.m.
Merrill Kelly is on the bump at Salt River. This will be his fourth start. In his previous three Cactus League outings he's pitched 7.2 innings and faced 32 batters as he rounds into shape. The results have been fine in terms of runs allowed, as there have been just two. Kelly has allowed 10 hits and walked three batters, for a 1.7 WHIP, but none of that even remotely matters.
His velocity and movement have been good, and he's gaining command of his arsenal while continuing to work on developing a slider to add to his changeup, curveball, four-seamer, cutter, and sinker. Most importantly, he's healthy and feeling no ill effects from the shoulder injury that cost him four months in 2024.
A.J. Puk, Joe Mantiply, and Shelby Miller are among the relievers expected to come in behind Kelly. Puk is potentially the pitcher who will get the most save opportunities in spring training, and Joe Mantiply will reprise his role as the team's situational lefty.
Miller has been impressive in camp so far, as he strives to make the team. The former Diamondback came into spring training on a minor league contract as a non-roster invitee and an opt out at the end of Spring Training. A back injury to Kendall Graveman has opened the door for Miller to win a spot in the bullpen, The competition is fierce with Drey Jameson and Bryce Jarvis, along with whoever loses out in the fifth starter competition filling a long man role.
Lineups
Ketel Marte is leading the team with 15 games played and 48 plate appearances this spring. He's batting .295 but has just one extra base hit among his 13 knocks, a double.
Trey Mancini, who hit a walk-off home run on Saturday to beat the White Sox is back in the lineup at DH. He's batting .429 on a 9-for-21 hitting with two doubles and one homer.
Corbin Carroll leads the team in spring homers with four, and is batting .370 with a 1.285 OPS in 30 plate appearance.
The Angels will send out Chad Silseth, who has a career 5-5 record with a 5.06 record in 25 games, 89 major league innings. In 10.1 innings this spring he has a 8.71 ERA and 1.74 WHIP
Former Diamondback Kevin Newman is in the lineup for the Angels, playing shortstop. Newman signed a one-year, $2.75 million dollar free agent contract with Los Angeles following a successful season as the D-backs' backup shortstop and utility man in 2024.
Mike Trout did not make the trip over from Tempe for the Angels, as star players often don't appear in road contests in the Cactus League. Trout appears healthy this spring and it's too bad the fans at Salt River will miss him.