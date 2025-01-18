D-backs Announce 2025 Open Workouts at Salt River Fields
The Arizona Diamondbacks will begin their Spring Training process on February 12, as announced by MLB on Tuesday.
While pitchers and catchers will report on February 12, Arizona's first full-squad workout will take place on Monday, February 19 at 9:00 a.m., taking place at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Arizona for the 15th year.
As has been the custom, the workouts taking place will officially be free and open to the public. According to a team press release, fans will have access in the same manner they have had in previous years.
"Beginning on February 12, workouts are open to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fans may park in the Desert Lot on the north side of the complex, which is best accessed via 90th Street off Via de Ventura."
The D-backs will play 34 Spring Training games, 17 of which will take place at Salt River Fields, beginning with back-to-back matchups with the Colorado Rockies on February 21 and 22.
On March 14, Arizona will host their 2025 Spring Breakout game. Per the team, the Spring Breakout game will be "an exhibition matchup showcasing baseball’s future stars with top team prospects playing against one another."
"The D-backs prospects will duel with the Kansas City Royals prospects in a 5:10 p.m. game following the Major League Spring Training 1:10 p.m. home game vs. the Cincinnati Reds. Parking and admission for the Spring Breakout game are free," read the release.
The D-backs will end Spring Training with two exhibition games at Chase Field, facing off against the Cleveland Guardians on March 24 and 25. Opening Day will be March 27 against the Chicago Cubs.
Fans van visit dbacks.com/spring for more information or to purchase Spring Training tickets. Salt River Fields parking information can be found HERE.