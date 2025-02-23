D-backs Blaze Alexander Came Prepared to Fight for Roster Spot
Blaze Alexander is a key player to watch this spring training. The Arizona Diamondbacks still have a few spots available on the opening-day 26-man roster, and the 25-year-old infielder is certainly trying to make his case for one of them.
Alexander made his debut for the D-backs in 2024 and left his mark both offensively and defensively on the club. He got off the a scorching hot start with the bat, hitting to a .317 average with a .956 OPS and 3 home runs in his first 21 major league games.
His defense on the other hand left him fighting for playing time. A young athletic middle infielder by trade, the right-hand batter has learned to play all around the infield. His incredibly strong throwing arm, in the 89th percentile of infielders, made him a desirable commodity on the roster.
However, when his debut finally did come, a combination of nerves and inexperience led to a symphony of errors and unfortunate plays in the season's first few weeks. This left him with a blemished -4 Fielding Run Value according to Statcast
After an offseason of hard work and preparation, Alexander is now ready to fight for playing time and to compete for a roster spot. "I feel great. It's just real fun to be back with the guys and just get ready for the season, wherever that may be. Hopefully with the big league club, but it's just real fun to be back," the infielder told media including Jack Sommers of Diamondbacks ON SI.
Major League spring training can be intimidating to many young ballplayes who are still finding their way in the baseball world. That was no different for Alexander last year when he had a phenomenal spring, eventually leading him to a roster spot.
This year he is more developed, more comfortable, and most importantly more accustomed to the ballplayer way of life in camp. "Yeah, definitely last year, I wouldn't say I was walking on eggshells or anything, but was new in the locker room, and now I've had some experience up there," said the young infielder.
"I've gotten really good relationships with the team and coaching staff. I think they all have a really good plan for me moving forward, and I'm just more comfortable this year."
The Diamondbacks have a set starting infield mix, with 2024 All-Star Josh Naylor, and slugger Eugenio Suarez mounting the corner positions, and recently extended Geraldo Perdomo and MVP candidate Ketel Marte patrolling the middle infield. Still, the backup utility role has been left up for grabs since Kevin Newman's departure left a vacancy.
This is what Blaze Alexander plans to fight for. "I put about 15, 20 pounds on, you know, functional weight, nothing too blocky. I want to continue hitting the barrel, hit the ball real hard." While hitting was never the key issue, his continued focus at the plate will make him a candidate difficult to dismiss.
Importantly he spent a large portion of his time on his glove. "Yeah, really locked in on defense. I know what to expect this year, playing third, short, and second. Just a lot of defensive work."
When asked about his favorite position to play he gave a somewhat unsurprising answer, "You know, third base is growing on me a little bit. But wherever they put me in, I got to go out there and compete, that's my job. So it's up to them."
His affinity for the hot corner at third base is undoubtedly aided by his incredible arm, but with ironman Eugenio Suarez manning the position in 2025, it is likely that if he does see playing time, it will come more up the middle.
It isn't an easy path back to the big leagues for Blaze Alexander in 2025. He is competing with other young players such as Tim Tawa, Grae Kessineger, and veterans like Garrett Hampson and Illdemaro Vargas who may even have a leg up on the 25-year-old.
Still, he is committed to competing and will play an important role in the club's depth in 2025 regardless of if he makes the opening-day roster.