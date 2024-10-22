Diamondbacks 2024 Player Reviews: Blaze Alexander
This article is part of a series chronicling the individual seasons of players that appeared for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2024.
Reviews for players that still have rookie eligibility for 2025 will appear in our prospect season reviews. Players are presented in the reverse order of their aWAR, an average of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs WAR
INF Blaze Alexander, 25
2024 Contract status: Pre-Arbitration, $740,000
Year
aWAR
GM
PA
BA
OBP
SLG
2024
0
61
185
.247
.321
.343
Career
0
61
185
.247
.321
.343
Blaze Alexander was drafted out of high school by the Diamondbacks in 2018. Through the next 4 years, he worked his way through the farm system before making it to the Reno Aces at the end of 2022.
In 2023, through 73 games with the Aces, Alexander slashed .291/.408/.457 with 8 homers and 52 RBIs. After lighting it up in spring training in 2024, he made the team and would ultimately end up starting on Opening Day for the Diamondbacks.
The plan originally was not for Alexander to be an everyday player, that was until Geraldo Perdomo suffered a torn meniscus in just the seventh game of the season.
The Perdomo injury coupled with an injury to Jordan Lawler before the season, paved the way for Alexander to get significant playing time. He would end up staying in the majors and getting plenty of playing time through June.
Early on, Alexander struggled to fill in for Perdomo defensively, making 4 errors in 47 chances with -8 outs above average. However, he made up for his fielding woes with his bat. Through his first 23 games, he hit .313 and a .936 OPS.
The struggles of Eugenio Suarez through the first half of the season forced the Diamondbacks to try some new things. This included moving Alexander to third base where he played for only 53 innings but showed much improvement with 1 OAA.
The final part of the defensive saga was moving him to second base where he seemed to have found his spot. Making just 1 error in 66 chances with 2 OAA.
Coming off his excellent first month of the season, Alexander came crashing back to earth with a .184 batting average with the same slugging percentage. In June, he readjusted and hit .254, but the slug never really came back as it was only .288.
With the return of Perdomo and the revival of Suarez, the Diamondbacks sent Alexander back down to AAA where he would spend most of the final three months. He was recalled from Aug. 14-18 where he played in three games and went 0-8 with 4 strikeouts.
He was able to find some of that early-season success in 51 games in Reno to end the year. He ended up hitting .267 and found some of that slug he lost in the majors with 5 homers and 12 doubles.
2025 Outlook
Alexander will make $760,000 if he is on the MLB roster in 2025. What his role with the team will be is unclear as the Diamondbacks seem set on the infield for the time being, barring any injuries.
He is also not the only highly touted infield prospect that will be knocking on the major league door in 2025. Diamondbacks' top ranked prospect Jordan Lawler could have a chance to make the roster coming off an injury riddled 2024.
Whatever the Diamondbacks decide to do with Alexander in the next year, they will have plenty of time to decide what part of the infield they want him to play permanently.
Alexander is under team control through 2030 and potentially beyond, which could make him a cornerstone of the next wave of Diamondbacks infielders.