D-backs Bryce Jarvis Goes on IL with Sprained Right Elbow
Some bad news coming out of the Arizona Diamondbacks from Pittsburgh this afternoon. Right-hand reliever Bryce Jarvis has been placed on the 15-day injured list due to a sprained right elbow. Humberto Castellanos has been recalled from Triple-A Reno to take his place on the roster.
While Jarvis will not require surgery, Torey Lovullo told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic that Jarvis is likely out for the year.
In other roster moves, Josh Bell has reported to the Diamondbacks and is active for tonight's game. Pavin Smith was option to Reno following Wednesday's game.
Relievers Brandon Hughes and Thyago Vieira have been outrighted to Reno. Both pitchers cleared waivers and remain in the organization after being DFA'd.
For Jarvis and the team this is a potentially tough blow. In just his second season in the majors, he's worked in 44 games and thrown 59.1 innings. That's the fourth-highest reliever total in all of MLB. Jarvis has posted a 3.19 ERA and has allowed just five of 15 inherited runners to score.
Jarvis has tended to walk a few too many batters, but has been adept at inducing ground ball double plays to eliminate baserunners. His 11 groundball double plays are the most of any reliever on the team, and his DP per Opportunity rate of 18% is the best on the team.
While not given a lot of high leverage innings to work, he's made the most of them, posting a +1.0 WPA (Win percentage added). Torey Lovullo has leaned on him heavily all year, and recently had in fact been giving him higher leverage opportunities.