D-backs Claim Catcher René Pinto off Waivers from Orioles
According to the team, the Arizona Diamondbacks have claimed right-hand hitting catcher René Pinto off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles. He'll join the 40-man roster, which now sits at 39.
Pinto, 28, has spent portions of the past three seasons in the majors with the Tampa Bay Rays. He was picked up off waivers from the Rays by Baltimore in November, who subsequently designated him for assignment on January 3.
In 2024, he slashed .214/.292/.429 with the Rays' major league club in just 19 games, good for a .721 OPS.
Though there have been some small flashes of power, Pinto is a generally light-hitting catcher, with a career .231 batting average in the majors. He's played in just 83 major league games over the past three seasons, with 10 home runs and 32 RBI in that time.
Pinto has a career .268 batting average with a .768 OPS and 78 home runs over 10 years in the Rays' minor league system, but hit a mere .191 over 53 games with Triple-A Durham in 2024, while striking out 84 times against 16 walks.
Pinto likely won't factor into the Opening Day roster with those numbers, but can provide depth at a position that is generally in need of it.
Gabriel Moreno, barring injury, will be Arizona's Opening Day catcher, with veteran Jose Herrera and rookie Adrian Del Castillo behind the young Gold Glover, though Pinto could to compete for an opportunity to back up Moreno.