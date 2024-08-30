D-backs Culture of Accountability Shines Through after Tough Loss
Accountability is a premium in professional sports, and the Arizona Diamondbacks have it.
No player, coach or employee can possibly do or say the right thing 100 percent of the time; the D-backs are not an exception to this.
But what Arizona does have is a core of young players, in an organization that's built on accountability, and that generally avoids finger-pointing - as much as can be humanly expected.
Thursday's loss to the Mets is a perfect example of the brand of accountability manager Torey Lovullo and the D-backs display on a regular basis.
Arizona lost a sloppy contest by a score of 3-2 to the New York Mets - a perpetual thorn in Arizona's side. Reviewing the game, there's plenty of blame to go around, and it's not difficult to find.
Mistakes were made on the bases, at the plate, on the mound and in the field. But after the game, the D-backs, and their manager, didn't hide from accountability.
Starter Ryne Nelson pitched his fourth straight Quality Start, but it wasn't without mistakes. A missed pitch to Pete Alonso, and later Francisco Lindor both resulted in solo home runs.
Nelson clearly knew that he pitched an overall good game, but was also aware that he - along with others - contributed to the ultimate result.
The young righty didn't pout, make excuses or criticize the game plan - he acknowledged the responsibility he has to execute his pitches.
"I think there were some pitches where I didn't quite hit my spot and I think that we could have been out of that a little quicker," said Nelson after the game, talking about the 11-pitch at-bat that resulted in Lindor's home run.
"In that spot right there it's just about execution, and I didn't execute good enough."
And accountability comes from the top. When Lovullo addressed Lindor's homer, he cited the gameplan, which he and his coaching staff create.
While there's no question that Nelson failed to properly execute the pitch, Lovullo refused to put the blame on his young righty's shoulders. Instead, he add
"There was clearly a pitching plan, I think Lindor eventually caught on to it, and we just made a mistake with a changeup," Lovullo said. "Nelly's been doing a really good job, I'm not going to blame him for the pitch."
But the accountability stretched beyond Nelson's mistake.
An uncharacteristically rough day for the D-backs on the bases culminated with Joc Pederson taking off for second base on a 3-1 pitch in the 8th, serving as the go-ahead run. Pederson was out by a wide margin.
Lovullo said he had called for the play. The manager clarified that it wasn't a pure hit-and-run play, but ultimately the results came as a result of a decision, and Lovullo was candid with reporters about the play postgame.
"I felt very good about Gurriel putting the ball [in play] 3-1. I didn't think it was going to be a slider... I was thinking fastball, and Gurriel likes to swing in those situations, I just wanted to create some action," Lovullo said.
"I was just trying to make a baseball play and a baseball decision, and it didn't work."
But ultimately, the D-backs couldn't lose the game on offense. With the score tied 2-2 in the ninth inning, right-handed reliever Justin Martinez allowed a one-out double. Then, with two outs and the go-ahead run at third, a well-placed pitch was turned around, trailing through the infield for an RBI base hit.
Shortstop Geraldo Perdomo dove for it, but the ball was just far enough to ricochet off the end of his glove.
Martinez was given the statistical loss, but, in line with his teammate and manager, Perdomo took responsibility for his part in the final score.
"I think that was on me too," said a subdued Perdomo postgame.
The infielder explained that he had felt as if he should move further "to his side," prior to the pitch, but ultimately opted not to follow his instinct.
"I didn't [move], and I don't know why... I just need to move on and be ready for the next series," Perdomo said.
Sure, it's not exactly the mark of a successful player to talk down on one's teammates or lay blame outside oneself.
It would have been fair to simply chalk it up to a poor outing from Martinez, or poor offense as a whole. But Perdomo went out of his way to take accountability for the role he felt he played, noting both the aforementioned play and a handful of poor at-bats in the game.
It may seem like a small thing. Perhaps these are simply words that players and coaches are expected to say in the big leagues.
But on a day where fault could be found around every corner, the D-backs' young players (and their manager) chose to take accountability for their mistakes, and become better for it.