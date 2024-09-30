D-backs Eliminated from Postseason as Mets, Braves Split Doubleheader
The Arizona Diamondbacks were eliminated from postseason contention in heartbreaking fashion, as the Braves beat the Mets by a score of 3-0 in game two, splitting the doubleheader that Arizona needed to be swept.
In order for the D-backs to make the postseason, either New York or Atlanta would have had to win both games of Monday's doubleheader. Unfortunately for Arizona, both participating teams simply needed one win each to clinch their own tickets, robbing the Mets' motivation to put forward a full-effort showing in game two.
After the Mets came back from multiple deficits to win the first game of the doubleheader by a score of 8-7, their offense took the rest of the day off in game two. Mets starter Joey Lucchesi delivered six innings of one-run ball on 111 pitches, but New York's bats were simply free-swinging with nothing on the line for their squad.
The Mets managed zero runs, while the Braves' bats looked equally shaky for the most part. A bloop single in the second inning by Gio Urshela gave Atlanta an early 1-0 lead. The Braves tacked on two runs of insurance in the seventh, helped along by a two-out throwing error on Mets reliever Huascar Brazoban and a two-run single by Marcell Ozuna.
Raisel Iglesias, pitching his second game of the day after being roughed up for two earned runs in game one, closed it down as the Braves won 3-0.
Atlanta punches their ticket to the postseason, leaving the D-backs in the dust at home.
The Diamondbacks finish the 2024 season 89-73. That's five games better than their pennant-winning 2023 club, and well above most of their preseason projected win totals. In a normal year, 89 wins would have been close to a lock for a Wild Card berth, perhaps even a top one.
That's not the case this year, as the Mets, Braves and Padres all piled on for massive end-season records, while the D-backs found ways to blow opportunities to keep their grip on their own destiny.
Despite holding onto a Wild Card spot for a number of months, Arizona will finish with the same 89-73 record as the Mets and Braves. Due to both the Mets and Braves holding the tiebreaker advantage over Arizona, the D-backs needed to finish a game ahead of one of those two teams.
Thus, their offseason begins Monday, a season full of highs and lows ending in disappointment.
Diamondbacks ON SI's Jack Sommers is on site at Chase Field to report player and manager reactions. Stay tuned to Diamondbacks ON SI for continued in-depth offseason coverage.