D-backs Garrett Hampson Committed to Making Opening Day Roster
Arizona Diamondbacks utility man Garrett Hampson is emerging as a strong candidate to make the club's opening-day roster. Speaking with Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI's Jack Sommers, it's clear that he's committed to the D-backs.
"I know it's cliche, but really just taking it day by day, and I'm planning on making the team. I'm planning on spending the year up here and having a great year." said the 30-year-old. "I know that I'm a big leaguer. I know that I should play in the big leagues. So that's, how I feel about it. But at the end of the day, just focusing on day-by-day."
Hampson is highly regarded for his versatility and ability to play great defense all across the diamond. This spring he has gotten his fair share of opportunities in the infield, particularily focusing on getting a handle on playing up the middle.
He has, however, also been building up a lot of outfield playing time. "Theres definitely a different element to getting good reads off the bat, you try to just catch the ball, honestly." said Hampson on his experience away from the infield.
Hampson had a difficult Sun ball in one game last weekend. He managed to make the adjustment and get to the spot deep on the track to make the catch look easy in the end, but it was anything but. He knows all the techniques for dealing with a Sun ball,however.
"There's a lot of times where you can't really do much about [the sun], but there's definitely some tips where you can work on it and get more comfortable when a ball is getting close to the sun. But at the end of the day. you just try to make outs out there."
His performance this spring has been decent at the plate, and when paired with his defense certainly makes him a roster candidate. A .242 batting average and .675 OPS with no home runs dosen't scream big-leaguer, but it certainly gets his foot in the door on a team that could use his versatility.
"I feel like I've had a good camp, taking some good at-bats, doing all my stuff defensively, and I feel really good out there," Hampson told Sommers. "So at the end of the day I'm just trying to focus on what I can control and that's my effort level out there and the way I prepare myself every day. And, if it's enough to make the team, that's great."
"I want to be here. I want to be an Arizona Diamondback and play here for this team."
One name that was competing with Hampson in Jordan Lawlar has already been sent to Reno with the Aces, but other competition still remains. Particularly, Ildemaro Vargas, the former Diamondback, and now once again in camp as a non-roster invitee, who is enjoying a very strong offensive spring.
His .898 OPS and 2 home runs in 16 games makes him a threat to make the roster. Vargas does however provide far less versatility, and would primarily work as infield depth. Vargas does not play outfield. This may end up giving Hampson the edge when it comes time to make roster decisions.
General manager Mike Hazen alluded to this in early February during his press conference to announce the Randal Grichuk signing. He answered question on the infield battles as well.
"We need someone that's going to move around the infield, second, third, short, then outfield at this point, said Hazen, "So we are going to need somebody that can move around the infield. If they can go into the outfield that's a bonus, kind of a two-for-one" Hazen said.
With just one week to go until opening day on March 27, the decision time is drawing near, but don't be surprised if this one goes down to the wire before the final call is made.
For more updates on the roster crunch, and other developing stories stay tuned to all things Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI.