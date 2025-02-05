Who Will Win the Utility Infield Role for the D-backs?
The Arizona Diamondbacks have an infield dilemma on their hands, as major league Spring Training and Cactus League play grow ever closer.
The D-backs already have a strong infield core, with star second baseman Ketel Marte, slugging third baseman Eugenio Suárez, and the excellent defense of Geraldo Perdomo to anchor it all down.
But it's all too well-known across MLB communities that a club's starting core is almost never able to go the 162-game distance without some sort of injury, or at the very least, some rest days for even the biggest stars.
For that reason in 2024 - specifically an injury to Perdomo - Arizona had to call on the services of utility infielder Kevin Newman. Newman filled his role admirably, amassing 2.2 bWAR, and +10 Defensive Runs Saved across all four infield positions, even playing three innings in left field.
But Newman signed a deal with the Los Angeles Angels this off-season, deservedly cashing in for more playing time and a bigger paycheck.
So the Diamondbacks find themselves without a defined reserve infielder, with a need for a true utilityman.
On Tuesday, general manager Mike Hazen spoke to members of the media regarding the recent re-signing of OF/DH Randal Grichuk, but opened up on a variety of topics, touching on the need to fill that utility role.
"Somebody that can be versatile will be very important. Where it ultimately settles down, you know, we have multiple center fielders on the team, they're all left-handed, so there's something there," Hazen said.
"Obviously, Perdomo is not going to ever sit, but he'll have to sit sometime. And then Ketel [Marte] is going to sit and DH some, obviously in our attempt to help keep him at his peak throughout the course of the year...
"We need someone that's going to move around the infield, second, third, short, then outfield at this point, said Hazen, "So we are going to need somebody that can move around the infield. If they can go into the outfield that's a bonus, kind of a two-for-one."
Hazen's comments implied that he might look more favorably on the utility candidates that can not only play a variety of infield roles, but also play the outfield, preferably as a right-handed bat.
While Grichuk himself does aid in this endeavor, the D-backs will still need to make a decision from their current depth in order to check the infield boxes as well. So what are Arizona's options?
Garrett Hampson
The D-backs recently signed the speedy Hampson to a minor league deal with an invite to Spring Training. Of all Arizona's options, he might be the most versatile.
The righty-hitting utilityman was an exceptional defender in 2024, playing seven total positions. In fact, catcher was the only defensive position he didn't spend at least nine innings playing - he even pitched an inning for Kansas City.
He posted +9 total Defensive Runs Saved and +8 Fielding Run Value at those seven positions, while playing in a hitter's environment in Kansas City.
While he only managed a .230 average and .300 slug at the plate, he was worth 0.4 bWAR, +8 Outs Above Average, and boasts a 99th percentile sprint speed that rivals Corbin Carroll and Jake McCarthy.
Blaze Alexander
Alexander has shown his ability to hit at the major league level, but struggled greatly on defense in his first taste of MLB action.
While he did slash .311/.400/.541 through his first month at the plate, the young infielder posted -6 Defensive Runs Saved at shortstop, his natural position. However, he did post +1 DRS at both second and third base respectively, for a total of -4.
Alexander has plenty of room for upward growth, and his bat could develop into a true asset for Arizona. He also tends to play better instinctual defense - couple that with his plus speed, and he might be a fit for the outfield.
Hazen did acknowledge that Alexander could potentially get an opportunity in the outfield.
"We're going to have that conversation [about Alexander getting time in the outfield] this week. I would imagine we're going to expose some of these guys to increase their versatility however we can, so yes, we want to give these guys every opportunity to impact the major league roster in as many ways as possible."
If the young righty can settle into an outfield position, that could raise his chances to make an impact on the D-backs, but there will still be a need for development in his infield defense, as well as some tweaks at the plate to sustain offensive success.
Jordan Lawlar
Arizona's top prospect suffered a truly brutal stretch of injuries over the past season. He was expected to crack the major league roster in 2024 after a brief stint with the club in 2023, but didn't manage to stay healthy enough to do so.
That first stint didn't go particularly well at the plate, but he did showcase some solid defense. He's proficient at shortstop, and does have the necessary infield versatility at second and third base.
However, Hazen was decisive in saying that the righty-hitting infielder would not get looks in the outfield for the time being. With that in mind, it seems more likely Lawlar will once again begin 2025 in Triple-A, at least for now.
Grae Kessinger
The D-backs acquired Kessinger from the Houston Astros earlier this off-season, adding him to the 40-man roster. While he does provide versatility in the infield, his bat is almost nonexistent, and he's only played 43 games' worth of defense at the major league level.
He was an average defender, posting an even +0 DRS at all four infield positions in 2024. While he is a right-handed hitter, he hasn't spent time in the outfield. He's certainly an option, but it doesn't seem likely that he'll overcome Hampson, Lawlar and Alexander as a top candidate.
Other Non-Roster Invitees
In addition to the names listed above, the D-backs signed veteran Ildemaro Vargas to a minor league deal with an invite to Spring Training. Vargas is a true glove-first utility infielder without much to his bat, and posted -3 DRS across the four infield positions.
Along with Vargas, minor leaguer Connor Kaiser and D-backs' no. 3 prospect Gino Groover also received invites to Spring Training.
All three of these players are more likely to be minor league depth than true contenders for Arizona's open utility role for now, but could get their names into the mix with a strong Spring.
Summary
For now, it seems that Hampson is the frontrunner for the job. His speed, plus defense at all positions and prowess in the outfield allow him a clear advantage.
But don't count out Alexander or Lawlar. If Alexander's defense takes a step forward, and he can put together some quality innings in the outfield, he could begin to close the gap.
It does appear as if Lawlar will start in Triple-A, but there's always a chance his bat develops enough to give him significant major league playing time - if, of course, he remains healthy.
As far as others are concerned, it's worth keeping an eye on them, but it does seem the most likely it will come down to the first three names on this list.