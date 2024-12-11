D-backs GM Mike Hazen Talks Pavin Smith, Deal Making, and Coaching Staff
The Arizona Diamondbacks have yet to make any adds to their major league roster so far this offseason, and it doesn't look like they're going to before the conclusion of the MLB Winter Meetings here in Dallas.
Mike Hazen has continued to have a lot of meetings and conversations with agents and other teams, and while he wouldn't completely rule out the possibility, he does not expect to conclude any deals before leaving Dallas.
Prospect for major leaguer deals more difficult to make than ever
The asks and interest of other teams continue to be around their major league level starting pitchers and centerfielders. Moreover, teams are generally not that interested in prospects for minor leaguers in the current environment according to Hazen.
"Competitive teams just don't want minor league players," Hazen said. "For the most part, major league for major league seems to be where a lot of the deals are settling down. Unless we can match up with a team that is just focused on prospects, but we haven't really matched up, there's not that many of those teams."
Hazen identified the extra wild card spot as a key driver in this dynamic. Simply put, more teams feel they have a chance to make the playoffs, and so are less likely to trade major league talent off their rosters for prospects.
Another piece of nuance Hazen offered to provide further context to this discussion is the sometimes gray area of defining what is a prospect.
"The good thing we have is we have a number of upper-level players that have Major League service time. You can call them prospects if you want to. Maybe they're not penciled in on our Major League team. Maybe they're not full-time big leaguers just yet, but are at least in classification where you could say that they could play for another team's Major League team if they had a hole and they really valued those players."
A vote of confidence for Pavin Smith
Hazen explained that Smith's future playing time really depends on what moves the team is able to make. If they acquire a left-hand bat, then that is clearly going to cut into Smith's playing time. On the other hand if they end up picking up two right-handed bats, Smith would see an expanded role.
Smith has always had excellent batted ball metrics, and that started to turn into results in 2024.
"He hits the ball hard. He has a great approach. He started lifting the ball a little bit more. He hit a lot of home runs. You extrapolate that out over a full season and you've got a pretty good season. We've always believed in his ability to hit."
Hazen seemed to indicate that the team is leaning towards most of his future defensive reps coming at first base. This makes sense, considering Christian Walker's free agency. But again, how things shake out with roster construction can impact this.
"He's got to do some work defensively at first base." Hazen said. "We want to see that take a step up for sure. And or in the in the corner outfield, but we want to see first base improve."
"He has the capability to do it. He works hard, so he'll figure some of that out. We've always believed in him as a player. We haven't given him enough runway or opportunity to really see what he can do. And he's going to get that chance. He's got a long career ahead of him."
MLB coaching staff rounds into shape
Triple-A Reno Aces hitting coach Travis Denker will be promoted to the major league staff as an assistant coach, working with Joe Mather and filling the 3rd MLB hitting coach position, joining Joe Mather and Damion Easley.
Owen Dew will be joining the Major League pitching coach staff under Brian Kaplan and alongside Wellington Cepeda, who was hired two weeks ago. Dew has been in the Cleveland Guardians' organization for the last 10 years, most recently as a Pitching Coordinator.
Said Hazen of Dew "He comes from a great organization that has developed a lot of pitching. We got to meet him over the interview process, he seems extremely bright. It will complement Kaplan, I think, quite well."