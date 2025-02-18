D-backs' GM, Shortstop Reveal What Extension Means for Arizona
On Monday, the Arizona Diamondbacks signed shortstop Geraldo Perdomo to a four-year, $45 million contract extension, buying out the 25-year-old's services until at least 2029, with a fifth-year option for 2030.
On Tuesday, general manager Mike Hazen, along with Perdomo himself, met with members of the media, including Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers to discuss the extension, and what it means to both Perdomo and the organization.
"Very exciting day for us today, the opportunity for us to extend what I think is one of our best baseball players, keeping him here for our team and the city. I know how much the fans truly respect and appreciate the way he plays the game. We feel the same way," Hazen said.
"I know I can speak for [manager Torey Lovullo] on this. The way [Perdomo] plays the baseball game is the way we try to play the baseball game, which is smart and fast and dynamic on both sides of the ball. And I think he represents what we want to be as an organization and as a team."
But Hazen said it's more than just the play on the field. The GM praised Perdomo's character, as have so many around the organization. Hazen said it was Perdomo's character that stands out the most.
"The way he prepares and plays a game and, and we've known him since we got here in 2017.
"I'm very thankful that [assistant GM Amiel Sawdaye] didn't let me trade him in 2017 for Jon Jay," said Hazen with a hint of humor. "It was on the table. And Amiel said, 'no chance you can trade Perdomo.'
"And I said okay. So we didn't, thankfully. And he's still here because of it. But since that day, he's been our future shortstop in so many different ways. And I'm very appreciative and thankful that that's come to fruition. And now it's going to be for an extended period of time," Hazen continued.
Perdomo is the captain of the infield, and often recognized as one of the strongest leaders in the clubhouse. Hazen said that leadership has been on display since day one.
"We saw it in the minor leagues. We saw it. I remember seeing him play in Kane County. I think it's innate. I do.
"I don't think you can throw leadership on certain people. And whatever that leadership means, he's just always seemed very comfortable speaking his mind, being honest with teammates, with us.
"He calls me out all the time for things that I'm not doing well. And, and we appreciate that about him as a player and, and as a person."
That leadership has been a noteworthy aspect of Perdomo's value for years. Even in his second year, coming off a rough rookie season, both his manager and teammates praised his growth and leadership.
Related Content: A Look at Geraldo Perdomo's Growth as a Leader and Player
In a light moment, D-backs third baseman Eugenio Suárez popped into the press conference, throwing his question in as a reporter for the day.
Hazen didn't miss a chance to make the most of it. He laughingly relayed the story of Suárez's inquisitive nature. Perdomo had been missing from the early workouts.
"So yesterday, nobody knew about what was happening," Hazen said.
"But Geno kept coming over to the field and he happened to be standing in front of me. He's like, 'where's Perdomo? Where's Perdomo?' And I felt like he was going to keep doing that. So I called him over and I was like, 'listen, can I trust you with a secret?' And he said, yeah, yeah. What?
"And I said, Perdomo's in an MRI tube right now. He's like, 'oh no, what happened?' And I was like, 'nothing's bad. We signed him to an extension.'
"He promised me to keep a secret. But then I told other people, I told [Suárez] that. And they said, that is the worst person you could have tried to trust a secret with. I was like, really?"
Thankfully, to Suárez's credit, the secret remained safe.
But the extension means much to the young shortstop. For Perdomo, it provides financial stability, and gives him the opportunity to remain with the core of young players he grew up alongside in the farm system.
"It's very important for me," remarked a grateful Perdomo.
"You know, as a kid, that's a dream come true. I always would like to be a part of only one organization, and I think that Mike and all those guys give me the opportunity to stay longer here."
Perdomo spoke about his leadership, thanking God for what he considers a gift.
"I think it comes from God, you know. That's a gift at the end of the day. I respect all my teammates. I think they respect me, too. You know, like I can be on both sides with a white guy and a Latin guy, you know. It's a gift," Perdomo said.
"I don't know how I can describe it, but I just try to be me. I just try to, like, really what I taught and try to have fun with those guys."
"Like Mike said [it started in the minor leagues] I don't know. That's a gift, like I said. It's something special that I have when I say something to my teammates, they listen and I feel very special about it," he continued.
"At the end of the day, it's not about me. It's about how we are as a group. We are like a family. Sometimes a different guy has something to say, we listen, sometimes he has something to say. They agree with me too."
"I can't describe it right now, honestly. For me, it's more like a group. We treat everybody like a family and we support each other," Perdomo said.
And the $45 million will go a long way in ensuring Perdomo's and his family's financial future. He said while this doesn't change how he approaches working hard.
"It means a lot, especially for my family. To me, it doesn't have to change anything. I'm still working hard. I'm still doing my best to support my team. But for my family, it's a big deal.
"I come from the Dominican [Republic] with nothing in my pocket and have something behind me. It's very special for my family.
Perdomo noted his excitement to get four more years of opportunity with the D-backs, and how much he appreciates the chance to stay with some of his same-aged teammates who he journeyed through the minors with.
"It's special, you know, being with Corbin [Carroll], [Alek Thomas] since the minor leagues. I think it's special for us. And it wouldn't be more special because we're still together, you know, especially for a long time," he said.
"And I think we're ready to go. We're ready to go. I feel like I told Hazen, told him a couple times, we didn't finish our job the last two years.
"And, you know, it's winning the World Series. That's our mindset right now for us and for everybody here," Perdomo said.