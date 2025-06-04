D-backs June Promotions and Apple TV+ Broadcast Schedule
The Arizona Diamondbacks are offering a pair of giveaway promotional events this month, with a crucial series against their NL West Rival San Diego Padres approaching rapidly. In addition, two of Arizona's games in the coming weeks will be broadcast exclusively on Apple TV+.
Tickets for giveaway events can be found on Dbacks.com. Below is the full schedule:
Promotions & Giveaways
Saturday, June 14, 4:15 p.m. - Ketel Marte Silver Slugger Cap
An early first pitch at Chase Field comes with a bonus, as the first 20,000 fans to arrive will receive a free Ketel Marte Silver Slugger Cap free of charge. No purchase or special ticket will be necessary.
The cap is a nod to the All-Star second baseman's excellent 2024 season, in which he won the National League Second Base Silver Slugger Award. Marte slashed .292/.372/.560 with 36 home runs and knocked in 95 RBI, adding up to a .932 OPS and 6.55 average WAR.
Marte made 2024's All-MLB first team, placed third in National League MVP voting, and helped power the D-backs to 89 wins and MLB's highest-scoring offense.
Sunday, June 15 (Father's Day), 1:10 p.m. vs San Diego Padres
Father's Day Polo Shirt
Come to Chase Field for a Sunday day game on Father's Day to honor the dads in your life. The first 15,000 dads in attendance will receive a free, high-quality Sedona Red Father's Day polo shirt featuring a D-backs logo pattern.
Sunday, June 15 (Father's Day), 1:10 p.m. vs San Diego Padres
Catch on the Field
If you're looking for gift ideas for dad, look no further. In addition to the free Father's Day Polo, fans can purchase a special Father's Day VIP ticket package to play catch on the Chase Field grass. Tickets include a 15-minute catch session on the field and access to the Father's Day Polo giveaway.
Apple TV+ Broadcast Schedule
The Diamondbacks will have two games broadcast exclusively on Apple TV+. Yes, that unfortunately means blackouts, unless one is a subscriber to Apple TV+, of course.
Friday, June 6 @ Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m. Arizona time
After a three-game series in Atlanta, the Diamondbacks travel to Cincinnati to take on another National League club in search of answers. The Reds have struggled somewhat, playing to a 30-33 record.
Friday's broadcast will be the first of the series, with a pair of early day games (standard broadcasts) following.
Friday, June 13 vs San Diego Padres, 6:40 p.m. Arizona time
The Diamondbacks will kick off a major series against one of their biggest divisional rivals at Chase Field. It will be the first time the clubs will face off in 2025, as the Padres have gotten out to an excellent start in the early goings.
San Diego is 35-24 as of this writing, and are neck-and-neck with the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. Arizona will have a tough challenge ahead, but some wins against one of MLB's highest-performing clubs could prove to be pivotal, depending on how the next stretch of games pan out for each team.