Diamondbacks Announce 2025 Promotional Schedule
The Arizona Diamondbacks have announced their promotional schedule for the 2025 season. Promos include special events, giveaway items, postgame fireworks and more, as the D-backs look to give back to their home crowd and bring fans out to the ballpark.
Below is a list of all special events and giveaways for the 2025 season:
(This article will be updated as more events and giveaways are announced)
April 11 vs Milwaukee Brewers: Postgame fireworks
April 12 vs Milwaukee Brewers: Eugenio Suárez Bobblehead
One of the D-backs' biggest contributors to 2024's MLB-leading offense will get his own bobblehead night against the Milwaukee Brewers, who Suárez walked off in extra innings in September 2024.
The slugging third baseman delivered a 100-RBI, 30-homer season after a poor start to the season last year.
April 25 vs Atlanta Braves: Postgame Fireworks
April 26 vs Braves: Replica Jersey giveaway
The D-backs are giving away a unique black-and-teal replica jersey, in the style of Arizona's red "Diamondbacks" alternate jerseys. Be sure to arrive early, as jerseys go fast.
May 9 vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Mexican Heritage Weekend and Postgame Concert
The D-backs will honor Mexican heritage with a postgame concert from La Original Banda Limón.
May 11 vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Mother's Day Crossbody Bag
Honor the mothers in your life with a trip to the ballpark, and a convenient crossbody bag giveaway.
May 17 vs Colorado Rockies: Replica Home Jersey Giveaway
Pick up a replica home jersey as the Rockies come to town. Be aware, jersey giveaways are a fan favorite, and supplies won't last long.
May 30 vs Washington Nationals: Women's Night
May 31 vs Washington Nationals: Geraldo Perdomo Bobblehead
The D-backs' defensive stud shortstop gets his own bobblehead as the Nationals come to town.
June 15 vs San Diego Padres (Father's Day): Play Catch on the Field
Have a memorable Father's Day with the fathers in your life and play catch down on the Chase Field grass.
June 29 vs Miami Marlins: Hello Kitty Ticket Pack
Purchase special tickets to receive Hello Kitty-themed rewards.
July 5 vs Kansas City Royals: Patriotic Tee giveaway
Take home a tee shirt featuring a patriotic D-backs logo on the day following July 4, with the Royals in town at Chase Field.
July 19 vs Cardinals: Ketel Marte Bobblehead giveaway
The D-backs' All-Star and MVP candidate will be deservedly recognized for his heroics in the 2023 and 2024 seasons with a bobblehead giveaway on Saturday, July 19 against the St. Louis Cardinals. Fans won't want to miss this one.
August 9: Star Wars Day + Corbin Carroll Rebel Pilot Bobblehead giveaway
The fan-favorite Star Wars day festivities will come with a special giveaway this year: a Star Wars-themed bobblehead of 2023 National League Rookie of the Year Corbin Carroll.