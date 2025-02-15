Inside The Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Announce 2025 Promotional Schedule

The D-backs announced their various giveaways and special events at the Most Valuable Party event on Saturday.

Fireworks go off after the signing of the national anthem during Opening Day game between the Diamondbacks and the Rockies at Chase Field.
Fireworks go off after the signing of the national anthem during Opening Day game between the Diamondbacks and the Rockies at Chase Field. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Arizona Diamondbacks have announced their promotional schedule for the 2025 season. Promos include special events, giveaway items, postgame fireworks and more, as the D-backs look to give back to their home crowd and bring fans out to the ballpark.

Below is a list of all special events and giveaways for the 2025 season:

April 11 vs Milwaukee Brewers: Postgame fireworks

April 12 vs Milwaukee Brewers: Eugenio Suárez Bobblehead

One of the D-backs' biggest contributors to 2024's MLB-leading offense will get his own bobblehead night against the Milwaukee Brewers, who Suárez walked off in extra innings in September 2024.

The slugging third baseman delivered a 100-RBI, 30-homer season after a poor start to the season last year.

April 25 vs Atlanta Braves: Postgame Fireworks

April 26 vs Braves: Replica Jersey giveaway

The D-backs are giving away a unique black-and-teal replica jersey, in the style of Arizona's red "Diamondbacks" alternate jerseys. Be sure to arrive early, as jerseys go fast.

May 9 vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Mexican Heritage Weekend and Postgame Concert

The D-backs will honor Mexican heritage with a postgame concert from La Original Banda Limón.

May 11 vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Mother's Day Crossbody Bag

Honor the mothers in your life with a trip to the ballpark, and a convenient crossbody bag giveaway.

May 17 vs Colorado Rockies: Replica Home Jersey Giveaway

Pick up a replica home jersey as the Rockies come to town. Be aware, jersey giveaways are a fan favorite, and supplies won't last long.

May 30 vs Washington Nationals: Women's Night

May 31 vs Washington Nationals: Geraldo Perdomo Bobblehead

The D-backs' defensive stud shortstop gets his own bobblehead as the Nationals come to town.

June 15 vs San Diego Padres (Father's Day): Play Catch on the Field

Have a memorable Father's Day with the fathers in your life and play catch down on the Chase Field grass.

June 29 vs Miami Marlins: Hello Kitty Ticket Pack

Purchase special tickets to receive Hello Kitty-themed rewards.

July 5 vs Kansas City Royals: Patriotic Tee giveaway

Take home a tee shirt featuring a patriotic D-backs logo on the day following July 4, with the Royals in town at Chase Field.

July 19 vs Cardinals: Ketel Marte Bobblehead giveaway

The D-backs' All-Star and MVP candidate will be deservedly recognized for his heroics in the 2023 and 2024 seasons with a bobblehead giveaway on Saturday, July 19 against the St. Louis Cardinals. Fans won't want to miss this one.

August 9: Star Wars Day + Corbin Carroll Rebel Pilot Bobblehead giveaway

The fan-favorite Star Wars day festivities will come with a special giveaway this year: a Star Wars-themed bobblehead of 2023 National League Rookie of the Year Corbin Carroll.

