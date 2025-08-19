D-backs Manager Addresses Controversial Third Base Coach Decision
It's no secret that fans of the Arizona Diamondbacks have not been satisfied with the job done by third base and infield coach Shaun Larkin.
Over the course of a disappointing 2025 season, Larkin has come under scrutiny on numerous occasions for his decisions to send or hold runners at third base. At times, arguably, those decisions have been costly in late, close situations.
That issue arose again during the D-backs' ugly series loss to the Colorado Rockies.
In game four, facing the threat of a series loss, Arizona began to make noise in the ninth inning facing a 6-4 deficit. With one out, they recorded three straight singles.
On the third single — with the speedy Jake McCarthy as the lead runner — Larkin held up a late stop sign. McCarthy scrambled back to third base despite appearing as if he may have scored easily.
James McCann followed with a sacrifice fly, pulling Arizona within one. But if McCarthy had scored, that fly might — theoretically — have been the tying run, as Ketel Marte went on to pop out to end the threat.
With another frustrating situational decision seemingly contributing to a loss facing the worst team in baseball, manager Torey Lovullo was asked about Larkin's decision-making at third, and what the plan would be going forward.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo Discusses Shaun Larkin
Speaking to Arizona Sports 98.7's Burns & Gambo, Lovullo seemed to hint at a desire to see more aggressive play by his team, and, perhaps, his coach.
"I want us to be an extremely aggressive baserunning team. You can see we've turned up the volume a little bit with stealing some bases as of late because we've gotten more athletic," Lovullo said.
"So I've got to manage the team that we have. I've got to allow them to go out there and press the issue. It's always risk versus reward to me. I always want the reward. I always want the biscuit. But we've got to understand when it's time to take the risk."
Lovullo did not say specifically if he was unsatisfied with Larkin's decisions, but acknowledged that mistakes had been made by the third base coach.
"We've got to keep teaching, grinding, and know that everybody on the entire baseball field is doing their best to make something good happen," Lovullo said.
"Have mistakes been made? Absolutely. Has there been some growth? Possibly. There's a learning curve for everybody on the field, including Shaun Larkin, when we're trying to figure out that part of the game."
The Diamondbacks have returned to a more chaotic, familiar identity of late, but moments like Sunday's stand out in a negative manner.
Whether or not that single decision would have flipped the outcome of the game is debatable, as Arizona has been abysmal in extra-inning games. Larkin is also not responsible for the back-to-back bullpen meltdowns.
Free outs are never a welcome outcome, but the time for the D-backs to commit to a more aggressive style (with very little left to lose this season) may be now.