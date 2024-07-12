D-backs Manager Explains Decision to Start Paul Skenes in All-Star Game
This morning, Arizona Diamondbacks Manager Torey Lovullo invaded the Dan Patrick show, in the midst of Patrick's interview with Pirates rookie star Paul Skenes. His message was short and sweet: Lovullo had selected Skenes to be the National League All-Star Game starter.
As the NL pennant-winning manager, Lovullo and his staff will coach the 2024 All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas, and he is awarded the decision of who should take the mound to open the midsummer classic.
Lovullo spoke to reporters about the decision to start Skenes, and his thoughts on the rookie sensation.
“He’s talented. He’s really really good. I knew I had a tough decision to make, I knew that his name was being circulated as a potential starter," said Lovullo, "I just wanted to make sure that I was paying attention to the right things, and having the right types of conversations.”
And talented Skenes is. The 22-year-old was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2023, and, at lightning speed, has risen to the majors on his quest to back up his draft position.
Skenes has torched major league hitters, with a 1.90 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and an unbelievable 89 strikeouts, accomplishing this feat over just 11 starts across 66 1/3 innings. His perfect blend of high velocity, movement, and solid location have allowed him to span six or more innings in nine out of his first 11 starts.
His triple-digit fastball and electric mound presence might have made him the apparent choice to get the start, but Lovullo noted how difficult a decision it was, surrounded by plenty of other extremely talented pitchers.
"It was a hard decision… I spent some time on it, I spent about four or five days on it, internally asking people, our players, and then MLB..." Lovullo said.
Interestingly enough, Lovullo also cited Wins Above Replacement as one of the factors in his decision, saying that Skenes' WAR was "as high as anybody."
"It didn’t matter if it was Gavin Stone, or [Zack Wheeler] or [Ranger Suarez], they were all in that same bucket, so I felt like it was a pretty even playing field. I just had to pay attention to some of the things that were going on around each player," Lovullo said.
Skenes' bWAR sits at 3.1 through just 11 starts. While Stone, Wheeler and Suarez might not have been the only competition, all three of those arms have fewer Wins Above Replacement, despite all pitching at least six more games than the rookie.
Some might argue the effectiveness of WAR in truly evaluating a player at any position or on the mound, but it's undeniable that Skenes is one of MLB's most exciting presences. Lovullo appears to understand the appeal of the rookie and what it would mean for baseball and its fans to see the 22-year-old righty take the mound on July 16th.
“I think he’s everything right about this game. It’s a game of opportunity; he’s clearly taken advantage of the time that he's had here," Lovullo said.