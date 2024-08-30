D-backs Manager Torey Lovullo: "It's Going to be a Wild One"
The Arizona Diamondbacks are projected to draw over 180,000 fans for a big four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers this Labor Day weekend. The series starts Friday night at Chase Field.
Prior to the game D-backs manager Torey Lovullo addressed the anticipated atmosphere. "I'm stoked to see our fans out here again. Our fans brought it last postseason"
There is no doubt when the stadium is full and the fans are engaged they make a difference, and the players feel it. At the same time a large portion of the fans expected to be in attendance will be vocal Dodger fans.
"I know it's going to be a wild one," Lovullo said. If you want to watch some good baseball, played the right way, between two good teams, this is where you need to be this weekend."
Injury Updates
Ketel Marte and Christian Walker both hit off the Trajekt machine yesterday and took live batting practice today at Chase Field. Intensity has been ramping up and there have been no setbacks. In fact Walker hit a long home run in his live ABs.
Marte has hit on plastic hybrid spikes. A box he'll need to check is batting in metal spikes. Prior to re-aggravating the high ankle sprain Marte had said he was feeling no pain, but as his spike dug in during a check swing he crumpled to the ground and ended up on the 10-day IL.
While Lovullo once again poured cold water over the idea of either player returning for this series at the beginning of his comments, he ended with "I'm not ruling anything out."
Gabriel Moreno is still behind Walker and Marte, but today was the first time that Lovullo said that Moreno was "not far behind" the other two.
Roster Expansion and Josh Bell
When asked what Josh Bell's role will be once Walker returns, Lovullo said that Bell would play against all left-hand pitchers. Presumably most of those reps will come at designated hitter, and would therefore cut into Randal Grichuk's reps.
Such usage would also limit the opportunities to use Ketel Marte and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. at DH from time to time.
Lovullo also said that when Walker returns he will be on a "return to play protocol" and is not going to play every day. There will be some days off. Thus, expect to see the switch-hitting Bell play a few games in relief of Walker against right-hand pitchers, especially early on in Walker's return.