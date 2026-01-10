Insider Gives Alex Bregman Update after D-backs Keep Ketel Marte

The Arizona Diamondbacks are not trading superstar second baseman Ketel Marte, and with that comes a ripple effect with regard to the rest of their offseason — which, to this point, has been mostly quiet.

Arizona has, however, been quite strongly linked to three-time All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman, who lives in Scottsdale and would reportedly prefer to sign with the D-backs if possible.

In general, the thought has been that Arizona would be unable to sign Bregman without trading Marte to free up payroll. Logically, that would make sense, given the fact that the D-backs expected to lower payroll in 2026.

But according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Maria Torrens, Bregman may still be an option for the D-backs, even if it does seem much less likely following Friday's Marte news.

Diamondbacks Might Still Be in on Bregman

"A scenario exists in which the Diamondbacks could sign Bregman even after keeping Marte, according to people briefed on their plans," Rosenthal and Torrens wrote. "But more likely, the team will focus on supplementing its bullpen and adding a right-handed-hitting first baseman."

That report was seconded by New York Post insider Jon Heyman.

"Word is, they are still open to Alex Bregman, who has a robust market (also Boston, Toronto, Cubs). D-Backs are a team that cares about winning," Heyman wrote in a post on X/Twitter.

D-backs GM Mike Hazen would not confirm nor deny anything regarding Bregman, but did tell MLB.com's Steve Gilbert the main focus would be to add to Arizona's pitching staff — particularly the bullpen.

Of course, it does seem nearly impossible for the D-backs to find a way to land Bregman in their current state. But it does feel irresponsible to completely rule it out, given the fact that Arizona has made some surprise deals in the past — like Corbin Burnes — despite appearing to have some payroll constraints.

With that said, it would also feel irresponsible on the D-backs' part to entertain spending $100-plus million on a third baseman with such need in other areas.

Arizona needs relievers, a DH, potentially a first baseman and maybe even more starting pitching. Bregman may very well force the issue if he offers to take a discount, but it does feel as if the possibility of Bregman landing in the desert is extremely low at this point.

