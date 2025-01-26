D-backs to Open for TBS Tuesday Night Baseball
TBS airs Tuesday Night Baseball games through the regular season, featuring highlight match-ups between top teams across the league. Their first game features the Arizona Diamondbacks against the New York Yankees in the Bronx.
This game is on Tuesday, April 1. As the press release says, it features the "two most recent World Series Runner-ups." The D-backs were runner-ups in 2023 while New York lost last October to the Dodgers.
Game time is at 7 p.m. EST which would be 4 p.m. local Arizona time. This is the first of 13 weeks that TBS will air games that they've announced.
The D-backs aren't listed among the other matchups but there is the chance for them to be featured in the games yet to be announced in the second half of the season.
The game will also air on MAX, the streaming home of Warner Bros and TNT/TBS sports. So, if one is subscribed to MAX, they should be able to watch this game.
This is the fourth season of Tuesday Night Baseball on TBS and there are 30 minute pre-game and post-game shows that will be aired as well.
Last year, Arizona went 1-2 against the Yankees over their three-game series in early April at Chase Field that saw them lose Geraldo Perdomo to injury and see relief pitcher Scott McGough strike out at the plate with the tying run on third base.
This year, the D-backs are reloaded with Josh Naylor at first base and Corbin Burnes fronting their rotation along with Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly.
Meanwhile, the Yankees still have Aaron Judge, but lost Juan Soto to the Mets. They did sign Max Fried and former Diamondbacks great Paul Goldschmidt, among other players.
This likely won't be the only nationally-televised game that the Diamondbacks will play in, despite ESPN leaving them off their schedule for the first half of Sunday Night Baseball.
Expect FOX to have them play multiple national games this year as they have in recent years.
For more active coverage of the D-backs stay tuned to all things Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI.