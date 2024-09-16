D-backs Option Adrian Del Castillo, Recall Scott McGough
The Arizona Diamondbacks announced a roster move before Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Right-hand reliever Scott McGough was recalled from Triple-A Reno, and catcher Adrian Del Castillo was sent out.
Del Castillo has shown he can hit, and hit very well at the major league level. He had a great at-bat on Sunday against a lefty, getting a key base hit in the 10th inning rally. In 87 MLB plate appearances he has a .313/.368/.525 slash line, and a 146 OPS+. He drove in 19 runs in 25 games and his first major league homer was a walk-off against the Phillies on August 9.
His defense behind he plate is a work in progress however. While the coaches talk about how his blocking skills have improved, per Statcast his pitch framing, pop time, and throwing have all rated below average.
With Gabriel Moreno back from injury the writing was on the wall that it would be Del Castillo, and not Jose Herrera that got optioned out. The team is more comfortable with Herrera's ability to handle pitchers, especially Zac Gallen, who has shown a preference pitching to Herrera.
Herrera is rated positively on pitch framing, but shares Del Castillo's issues throwing out base runners. At the plate there is no comparison, as Herrera is a .224 hitter this year and is still looking for his first career homer after 344 MLB plate appearances.
The Diamondbacks obviously feel they have plenty of offense without Del Castillo and will stick with Herrera for now.
For McGough this will be the third time he's been called up his season since his initial send out in early May. McGough made the opening day roster, but pitched poorly, posting a 6.75 ERA while allowing runs in eight of his 15 outings.
Optioned out May 4, he returned June 8, but struggled again, allowing 10 runs in 11 innings. Sent back to Reno at the end of June, he made one major league appearance on August 10, pitching two scoreless innings, and was immediately returned to Triple-A.
It's added up to a 6.83 ERA in 29 major league innings this year. To his credit, McGough has posted a 3.22 ERA in 36 innings with the Aces. He has been pitching well lately, going unscored upon in his last seven outings while giving up just one hit and not walking a batter.