D-backs Postseason Tickets to Become Available Sep. 20
The Arizona Diamondbacks are in the thick of a brutal National League Wild Card race, with the playoff landscape changing by the day. But with October baseball looming large in the near future, fans will be able to purchase their postseason tickets this week.
On Friday, September 20, beginning at 9:00 a.m., postseason tickets will become available for purchase to any and all D-backs fans.
According to a team press release, tickets for the National League Wild Card, National League Division Series, and National League Championship Series will be available to fans anywhere in the country.
"D-backs Advantage Members receive postseason priority with guaranteed access to purchase tickets to every potential home game, Wild Card through the World Series. Advantage Members' special presale opportunity for the NLWC, NLDS, and NLCS starts this Wednesday, September 18 at 9:00 a.m., while a World Series presale date will be announced at a later date," said the release.
Of course, Arizona will have to get there before fans can start solidifying any travel plans. The D-backs currently occupy the second Wild Card slot, 2.5 games back of the Padres in the top Wild Card. They hold a thin cushion on the Mets (1.0 games back) and Braves (2.0 games back), with a tough end-of-season stretch coming up.
In all likelihood, Arizona's playoff hopes will come down to their final homestand, culminating with a three-game series against the Padres that has the makings of a playoff-like atmosphere, with the chance to control their own October destiny.
While the D-backs remain locked in a heated race, with plenty of uncertainty amongst the NL playoff picture, fans may purchase postseason tickets ahead of time online at dbacks.com/postseason, at the Chase Field Box Office, or by calling 602.462.4600.