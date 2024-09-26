D-backs Recall Alek Thomas, Reinstate Ryne Nelson from IL
The Arizona Diamondbacks made a flurry of roster moves Thursday afternoon. Arizona recalled center fielder Alek Thomas from Triple-A Reno, and reinstated right-handed starter Ryne Nelson from the 15-day Injured List.
In a corresponding move, the D-backs optioned right-hander Yilber Diaz back to Reno, along with lefty Blake Walston following Wednesday night's game.
Returners
The 24-year-old Thomas has hit to an unimpressive .191/.248/.362 in the majors this year, and has been on and off the injured list, both with the D-backs and the Reno Aces. He was most recently placed on the IL on August 20, dealing with an oblique injury.
His bat has been on fire in Triple-A this month, however, as he's slashed .421/.500/.632, albeit in just five games with the Aces. His defense remains top-tier, and he'll rejoin the D-backs' major league club to aid them in their final playoff push.
Ryne Nelson has been one of Arizona's success stories this season. He'll rejoin the D-backs after landing on the 15-day Injured List with right shoulder inflammation on September 14 (retroactive to September 11).
Despite sporting a dismal 5.42 ERA as late as July 2, he quickly turned into one of the D-backs' best starters, going 5-0 since that July 2 start. He's brought his ERA down to 4.33, and FIP to 3.76 in that stretch, and delivered five straight Quality Starts from August 9 to September 3.
Nelson appears to be putting it together, with his dominant fastball beginning to tunnel excellently with his secondary pitches. If he can pitch as well as he had leading up to his injury, he'll be a significant boost to the club.
Corresponding Moves
Yilber Diaz made four starts for the D-backs in July of 2024. He allowed one or fewer runs in three of them, and was blown up in a somewhat unlucky outing in Kansas City.
He's been one of Arizona's most dominant minor league arms, pitching to a 3.22 ERA in the hitter-friendly PCL with the Reno Aces after a quick promotion from Double-A. He struck out 63 in 50.1 Triple-A innings.
He rejoined the D-backs' major league club on September 12, this time in a relief role. He appeared in three games, pitching to a solid 3.24 ERA in that span, going at least 1.2 innings each time out.
Blake Walston was a similar project, making a pair of starts with the D-backs and pitching to a 2.84 ERA before landing on the Injured List with left elbow inflammation. He was reinstated and subsequently optioned in early August.
After being recalled (as a reliever) on September 15, Walston made four relief appearances, allowing eight runs over two of them, while going scoreless in his other two. That led to a 7.94 ERA in that stretch, and he'll head back to Triple-A to close out the year.