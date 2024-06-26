D-backs Reveal Target Return Date for Gabriel Moreno
Gabriel Moreno is an integral part of the Arizona Diamondbacks and a key to their chances to get back to the Postseason. Thus when the 24 year old Gold Glove catcher went on the injured list June 22nd with a sprained left thumb, it was not a great development for a team that has more than it's share of injuries.
Fortunately the injury does not appear to be serious. Speaking to the media today manager Torey Lovullo said that Moreno hit off a tee and played catch Wednesday, and will catch Zac Gallen's bullpen on Thursday at Salt River Fields. (Gallen is also rehabbing from a hamstring strain but could be back by Saturday)
Moreno is scheduled to catch in an Arizona Complex League game on Saturday, possibly catching Miguel Castro who is also rehabbing from an injury.
Assuming all that goes well and there are no lingering effects from the injury, Lovullo said "we are looking to get him back on the 11th day, we feel really good about that.
Counting forward from June 22nd, July 1st is the 10th day and July 2nd, the start of a big series in Los Angeles against the Dodgers, is day 11.
Moreno is not having a great year at the plate, batting .230/.313/.346, .659 OPS. That works out to an 89 OPS+ or about 11% below league average. He's been sorth +6 defensive runs saved according to Baseball Reference however. He's thrown out 35% of base stealers, vs. a league average of 21%.
Tucker Barnhart has been getting most of the reps in Moreno's absence so far. Jose Herrera was called up to replace Moreno and has made one start. Barnhart is starting Wednesday night against the Twins, and Herrera will most likely start the day game on Thursday in the series finale.