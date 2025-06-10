D-backs' Zac Gallen Opens Up On Trade Rumors, Corbin Burnes and More
The 2025 season has not begun on as sweet a note as right-hander Zac Gallen would have hoped. The same could be said for the Arizona Diamondbacks as a whole, as manager Torey Lovullo's club sits at 32-34, 5.5 games out of the National League Wild Card.
Following a disappointing sweep in Cincinnati, Arizona's playoff chances took a hit again.
Though it is still somewhat early in the summer, a disappointing season to this point comes with plenty of speculation — with a number of valuable players in contract years on a highly-underperforming team, trade rumors will inevitably begin to swirl.
Gallen is one such trade candidate, though his results have been admittedly frustrating for both him and fans of the D-backs. He's pitched to a 5.15 ERA so far, with dominant outings sprinkled amongst disappointing ones, including a recent late-inning meltdown against the Reds on Sunday.
But ever the professional, Gallen met openly with members of the media on Monday. He was his usual candid, genuine self as he faced some of the tougher topics weighing on Arizona's collective minds.
Here's what the righty had to say:
Zac Gallen on Trade Rumors
Gallen is not naive to the trade rumors. He, as well as any veteran player, understands the business of major league baseball. But Gallen said those rumors don't press on his or his teammates' minds. Instead, they're a weapon of motivation.
"No, I don't think [the trade talk weighs on the team]," Gallen said.
"I think, if anything, it's more of a motivational thing. I think when we met as a team a couple weeks ago, just putting this perspective that [if] we keep not playing well and up to our standards, a lot of this clubhouse could not be here come August."
Gallen said he thinks the positive clubhouse culture is one the team would want to keep intact, and that motivates them to find a way to perform and prevent seeing valuable members depart.
"From the way I see it, guys like to play with each other. We've liked being in this clubhouse, like what we've built here from a culture standpoint. So I think just, from a motivational standpoint, let's get into gear, let's see what we can do, carry this thing all the way through September, October, and then see what happens.
"I don't think anyone's necessarily too worried. I think it's just more of like, 'hey, we've got to get together and see what we can do,'" Gallen said.
On Losing Corbin Burnes
In what feels like a recurrent nightmare, the Diamondbacks suffered another blow to their pitching staff. Ace right-hander Corbin Burnes will undergo Tommy John Surgery, losing the rest of his 2025 season and likely most — if not all — of 2026.
While Gallen said he didn't think the news necessarily affected the team's recent performances, however, but he acknowledged the emotions of the situation.
"I think, obviously, guys are pretty bummed, I think mainly just because, for the type of guy and the competitor that Corbin is and seeing the work he puts in. ... To be able to be taken away from something that you care so deeply about, I think it's really tough.
"At the same time, guys were bummed for sure [about] losing a guy at the top of your rotation... But I think you saw a little glimpse, in Atlanta, like, 'okay, everybody's got to step up a little bit more and pull their weight a little bit more.'
"I think it's going to, hopefully, kind of energize us a little bit more to get geared up and see what happens," Gallen said.
On the Diamondbacks' Issues
The Diamondbacks have simply not been playing up to their ability. Whether preseason expectations were truly reasonable or not, the execution has not been there. Poor pitching, sloppy defense and a lack of timely hitting have all plagued this team.
But Gallen said the team isn't bemoaning their poor play. While the lack of playing up to their potential is frustrating, the righty said morale hasn't necessarily taken too much of a hit.
"We have a good vibe in the clubhouse. Everybody's fine with where we're at. We just know we need to play better," Said Gallen. "I think the only concern is that we're just not playing up to the standard that we expect of ourselves, really."
Arizona has been known to go on scorching-hot runs. Even when playoff hopes have seemed like distant wishes, the D-backs have found their way back into contention. Gallen said a higher level of consistency could aid in another late-season surge.
"We weren't over .500 until game 90-something last year... I think you guys have seen what this team can do from a win-loss standpoint from when we've backed ourselves in the hole.
"One of the big things that Torey talked about is winning the inch. So I think just being a little bit more consistent... I think a lot of teams thought 2023 was a fluke, and then 2024, I think teams realized that '23 wasn't a fluke," Gallen said.
"I think we've just got to take it up a notch and, like I said, just be a little bit more consistent."
On His Own Recent Struggles
Gallen keenly aware of his own issues, of course. Every excellent start seems to be surrounded by grinding efforts. The righty spoke about his recent stretch of bad results, saying it's been frustrating, but he thinks he's trending upward.
"I'm having a hard time putting two, three, four starts together," Gallen said.
"I feel like I have a good one, and then, even going back to [Sunday]... really good inning, and then make one mistake... it goes from, it's looking like a quality start to four runs. Obviously super frustrating from that.
"I feel like I'm heading in the right direction now. I feel like things are starting to click a little bit more, being a little bit more consistent. Just maybe got to strand a few more runners," Gallen continued.
There's still time yet for the right-hander to get back to his ace form, but it will need to happen quickly. But his poor results won't be from a lack of determination.
"This game's hard. To go out there and expect to be perfect every time is pretty unrealistic. I think... [I] played through some games I pitched a little bit better than the line said, but there's also some games where I just didn't really throw that great at all.
"But I've got close to 20 more starts left. We've still got time to keep plugging away, see what we've got," Gallen said.
While baseball can be a cruel game, it's unlikely Gallen has simply forgotten how to pitch. It may look ugly now, but a second-half surge from the former ace could be a welcome sight for a roughed-up Arizona pitching staff.
Only time will tell.