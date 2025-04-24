D-backs Star Return from Injured List Remains on Schedule
The biggest news that eveyrone is waiting for from Torey Lovullo is the status of A.J. Puk, but that will have to wait for at least one more day. The pitcher and medical staff are still gathering information and opinions. Lovullo was hopeful he could inform the media of the direction by tomorrow.
Superstar second baseman Ketel Marte continues to progress in his rehab program and remains on schedule to return to the team by the end of April or the first week of May. This, according to manager Torey Lovullo during his pregame press conference on Thursday.
Marte will run striders on Friday, which are short, fast bursts of running, similar to what would be required in a game. Following that he will play in an extended spring training game on Saturday, but hit only with no running.
The team is still proceeding cautiously with Marte. The risk with hamstring injuries is that the athlete starts to feel better and then goes 100% too soon. That's the battle the team is working through right now, trying to make sure the progression is methodical to reduce the risk of re-injury.
When asked if Marte was still two weeks out, Lovullo indicated it should be less than that. They have said the end of April or first week of May for the last couple of weeks. He first went on the injured list on April 5 with a Grade-1 Hamstring strain.
Lovullo also indicated that Marte would probably prefer to conduct all of his rehab, including rehab games, at extended spring training at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, as opposed to heading out to a minor league affiliate.
Kevin Ginkel threw 22 pitches in a rehab assignment with the Reno Aces Thursday afternoon. His fastball ranged between 94.5-96.5 MPH and the slider came in at 83.6-86.4. Those numbers are similar to his 2024 regular season numbers.
His pitching line was not good, as he recorded just one out, and gave up two runs and two walks. But that is immaterial. The main thing is that he comes out of it feeling good and has no issues on his recovery day tomorrow.
Lovullo did not say whether or not Ginkel will require at least one more outing before being activated to the major league roster.
Missed Catch in Wednesday night's loss to the Rays
A pivotal play took place in the seventh inning of an eventual extra inning loss to the Rays Wednesday. Eduardo Rodriguez had retired 14 of the previous 15 batters but with one out in the inning Kameron Misner placed a perfect bunt to get on base.
Danny Jansen then lifted a high fly ball to the left-center field gap that appeared to hang up long enough to be caught. But left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. took an awkward route to the spot, and ultimately had to dive and was not able to come up with the ball. Instead it bounced on the track and into the stands, resulting in a ground rule double that led to two runs in the inning. The D-backs lost 7-6 in 11 innings
Lovullo went back and looked at the play and was asked if h also looked at the catch probability as well.
"I did, so it's just the only thing that I have other than watching the athletes, so I think it was a very high catch probability, we've got to be better for sure." he said