"Defense is a gift that I have": Luis Guillorme's Game-Changing Glove
Luis Guillorme has not been part of the Arizona Diamondbacks organization long but seems to find himself at home in the valley. His game-changing defense and veteran approach have turned him into a reliable option in the infield.
The Diamondbacks have a strong philosophy when it comes to defense. This is shown in particular in the outfield, with Jake McCarthy, Corbin Carroll, and Alek Thomas being some of the most athletic and dynamic defenders in the sport. Behind the plate for the team is Gabriel Moreno, and even while currently injured, he is one of, if not the best defensive catcher in the sport.
The corner infield positions certainly aren't a weakness, as two-time Gold Glover Christian Walker seems primed to collect his third trophy this winter, and Eugenio Suarez at third regularly wows fans with his instincts and precise arm.
This is all to say that when Luis Guillorme was acquired to fill in for Ketel Marte during in IL stint, even with all of the incredible defense on the team, his glove stood out among the rest.
Defense, and what I do. It's something that is given to me. It is a gift that I have.- Luis Guillorme
Throughout his career, Guillorme has certainly been a glove-first infielder. Throughout his whole career, he has hit only 5 home runs at the Major League level. His career OPS sits at .658, and his slugging at a lowly .322. This though, is made up for easily by his incredible 9.2 career Defensive WAR.
"I worked as hard as I could to make [my defense] as good as it is now," Guillorme told Diamondbacks ON SI's Jack Sommers. "Everybody has their limits on what the best they can be is at certain things. In my life I am never going to be Miguel Cabrera or Albert Pujols. It is what it is," he said jokingly, "but for me on defense, it is a gift that I have got, and I've worked hard to get it as good as it is now."
His effort has certainly paid off, looking at his metrics. Guillorme ranks in the 83rd percentile of infielder range, at 3 Outs Above Average. He also, while not qualified, has accrued 2 Fielding Run Value. It is the type of performance that, while it doesn't often show up in the scorecards or in the highlight reels, is game changing, and team defining.
Another part of Guillorme's game that has made a significant impact on the team is his approach at the plate. The Diamondbacks are well known for being one of the toughest teams for pitchers to face. They grind out at-bats, take their walks, and get starters out of the game early. This is also something that Guillorme prides himself on.
"When I am in a good spot at the plate, I am taking my walks. I'm someone who doesn't do a lot of damage at the plate, and I hit at the bottom of the lineup."
While true, the batting order for Arizona works different than that of many other teams. Geraldo Perdomo, one of the team's biggest spark plugs, and toughest at-bats is arguably MLB's best 9-hitter. Guillorme can often be found hitting right ahead of him.
"My job is to get on base, and I let Corbin [Carroll] do his thing, or Joc [Pederson] or whoever is hitting 1-2-3. In Boston, when I was hitting 8th, and Perdomo was hitting 9th, we were both seeing a lot of pitches. They were facing 8-9-1, and then you are 13 pitches deep before you face Corbin [Carroll]."
Guillorme backs all of these statements up. He boasts an 11.7% BB rate, with 9 walks in only 15 games in Arizona. His 18.6% Whiff rate is also elite, keeping him grinding out at-bats, and running up pitch counts, doing things the Diamondbacks way. "That's the way that I can help the team. I can have quality at-bats, see pitches, and play defense on the side."
I don't drive in the runs, I create the runs, I am the runs. That's my job.- Luis Guillorme
