D-backs' Aces, Manager to Play at Phoenix Open Pro-Am
Arizona Diamondbacks pitchers Zac Gallen and Corbin Burnes will play alongside manager Torey Lovullo in the Waste Management Phoenix Open Annexus Pro-Am golf event in Scottsdale this February.
The Annexus Pro-Am features a collection of renowned athletes and celebrities paired with professional golfers, and will take place on Wednesday, February 5 this year, at TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course.
This year, Diamondbacks fans will have a chance to see Gallen and Burnes in action on the golf course alongside their manager.
“The Thunderbirds are so grateful for our close relationship with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and our fans are always so excited to come out and cheer them on. This year, we’re thrilled to have Zac, Corbin and Torey join the pro-am lineup,” said tournament chairman Matt Mooney, according to a statement on the tournament's website.
“Zac and Torey have played before so they have an idea what to expect, but we’re looking forward to watching Corbin handle the 16th hole for the first time.”
Gallen and Lovullo are not newcomers to the experience, both having played in the Pro-Am as recently as 2024, along with rotation-mate Merrill Kelly. For Gallen, it's his third appearance, playing in both 2021 and 2024.
This year, Burnes will be the new addition. The Diamondbacks recently signed the ace to a massive six-year, $210 million deal. Although the right-hander has lived in the Phoenix area since 2018, this will be his first time playing in the pro-am.
Other notable recent commits to the pro-am include Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald, as well as Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber.
The Waste Management Phoenix Open will take place from February 3-9. While the first two days of the tournament are free for public viewing, tickets will need to be purchased for Wednesday to attend the Annexus Pro-Am, and all events following it.