Diamondbacks Activate Left-Hander From Injured List
The Arizona Diamondbacks have activated left-handed starter Eduardo Rodríguez from the 15-day injured list, the team announced Friday. In a corresponding move, left-hander Tommy Henry has been optioned to Triple-A Reno.
The move comes as no surprise, as the veteran southpaw is set to get the start on Friday against the Reds.
Rodríguez went on the IL on May 16 with left shoulder inflammation. He made one rehab assignment appearance in the ACL, throwing 4.2 innings and striking out nine. He did, however, allow three solo home runs.
Rodríguez has certainly struggled, to say the least in the 2025 season. His ERA sits at an ugly 7.05.
While there were swirling narratives about the lack of solid defense being played behind Rodríguez, and some instances of poor batted ball luck working against him, his peripherals began to shoot up toward unhealthy levels as well.
His 4.29 FIP and 4.36 expected ERA do suggest the ERA north of seven isn't a fully honest figure, but he's still had his fair share of issues.
Rodríguez has also walked a career-high 3.63 batters per nine, and has allowed 1.61 home runs per nine over a limited sample size of nine starts. He's allowed 35 earned runs (and six unearned runs) over 44.2 innings.
On the flipside, his strikeout numbers have been somewhat uncharacteristic. Though Rodríguez has been generally known as a command and sof-contact arm, he's been striking out opposing batters and collecting whiffs at a high rate.
For his limited season, he's struck out 10.48 batters per nine. That translates to a 24.6% strikeout rate.
The D-backs need Rodríguez to perform up to the four-year $80 million contract they inked him to following the 2023 season. He spend most of 2024 down on the 60-day IL with a significant shoulder injury, and looked nothing like himself upon return.
Meanwhile, Arizona's rotation anxiously awaits news surrounding right-handed ace Corbin Burnes, who left his previous start with elbow tightness. The Diamondbacks and their fans are hoping for the best as Burnes has seen Dr. Neal ElAttrache for a second opinion.
The D-backs' rotation has not been as beset by injury in 2025 as they were a season ago, but they'll need Rodríguez to begin to figure things out sooner rather than later.
While Arizona was awarded some excellent performances by Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly in their recent series with the Atlanta Braves, Brandon Pfaadt has struggled greatly in his pas two starts, and Arizona's 4.45 starter ERA ranks 24th in all of MLB.
Henry's return to Triple-A is mainly a facet of rest. While he did give up three solo home runs over four innings of long relief in his recent stint, he punched out seven, and, somehow, gave Arizona just enough to rally for a thrilling ninth-inning comeback.
Henry will likely remain stretched out as a starter in Reno, where he has a 7.39 ERA over 10 starts.