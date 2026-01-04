Outlet's Grade for D-backs' 2025 Says Everything About Brutal Season

Fans of the Arizona Diamondbacks need zero reminder of how brutal the 2025 season was. A year that was beset by high expectations — and high hopes from the fandom — ended in a brutal 80-82 record, as the D-backs limped their way out of playoff contention.

There were portions of the season that felt positive, of course, just as there were sections of 2025 that felt devastatingly disappointing.

A recent article from Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller assigned a grade to every MLB team's 2025 season. While the D-backs certainly fell well short of expectations, Miller gave Arizona a "C-" grade.

Perhaps that grade may feel overly generous to some, although it is important to note some of the positives from an otherwise disappointing season.

Arizona Diamondbacks Given Season Grade

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Corbin Burnes is interviewed by the media at Chase Field in Phoenix on Sept. 29, 2025. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Despite losing Corbin Burnes after two months and not getting anything close to a vintage year out of Zac Gallen, the Snakes had a playoff pulse and a winning record until ending the season on a five-game losing streak," Miller wrote.

"They were deadline sellers, but brought back one of those dealt assets, signing Merrill Kelly to a two-year deal. They also took a flyer on Mike Soroka. Let's see if they can re-up with Gallen, too. Decent chance to contend in 2026 if they do."

The D-backs likely should have been well out of playoff contention much earlier in the 2025 season. After selling off nearly every key veteran free agent, the team was mostly comprised of journeymen and unproven rookies.

In that sense, to be complete sellers, racked by devastating injuries, Arizona's grade could have easily been of the failing nature. But then, somehow, they began to play better post-Deadline — with something to prove.

The offseason ahead of 2026 felt like a massive one. With such a devastated roster, major additions were needed. But the offseason has developed quite slowly, partially due to the lingering Ketel Marte trade rumors.

There's still plenty of time until Spring Training arrives, and late-breaking markets have often brought surprise additions to the D-backs' roster in the past.

2025 may have been the most extenuating of circumstances when it comes to the overall evaluation of the season. With so much unexpected adversity, there's a slight amount of understanding as to why the team underachieved.

But that won't be quite as much of an excuse in 2026. Even with a still-banged-up roster, a third-straight season missing the postseason likely won't be an acceptable outcome.

