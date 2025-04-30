A.J. Puk's Elbow Injury Will Not Require Surgery
There is finally more clarity on Tuesday regarding the status of left-handed reliever A.J. Puk and his injured elbow. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said on the Dbacks.TV broadcast following their loss against the New York Mets that Puk will not require surgery.
Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports that the injury is a flexor strain.
"He's going to continue with no throwing for the next 2-3 weeks and get asymptomatic," said Lovullo. "Once he gets asymptomatic, we'll take it to the next level and see where that's at. He's 2-3 weeks of shutdown, no throw, treatment only, and just get healthy."
Puk has been out since April 19 with left elbow inflammation. His absence, coupled with co-closer Justin Martinez battling shoulder issues, has negatively affected the Diamondbacks' bullpen. Arizona has lost three consecutive series and has blown a lead in the seventh inning or later in four of its last six losses.
Now that Puk is out for some time, that will force others in the bullpen to step up to carry the load. They just got Kevin Ginkel back, who missed the first month of the season due to right shoulder inflammation.
Ginkel's return gives the Diamondbacks another high-leverage reliever in the back end of their bullpen. He's pitched in that role as a key setup man or fireman over the past two seasons, so that would not be a new role for him.
Jalen Beeks is the lone left-hander remaining in Arizona's bullpen. He's been heavily taxed to begin the season, with 13 appearances and 16 innings. While Beeks has been a godsend to the bullpen, he's on pace for 75 games. That is not sustainable, as it could lead to overuse injuries or diminished effectiveness.
Another question will be how Lovullo handles the closer role. He split the role between Justin Martinez and Puk, with matchups dictating who pitched the eighth and ninth innings. It was effective for the first two weeks of the season, as the pair combined for six saves and seven holds, and the team got off to a 12-7 start.