Diamondbacks Announce 2025 Spring Training Schedule
It might be a bit early to be focused on the 2025 preseason, and that's a positive testament to the work the Arizona Diamondbacks have been putting in. But today, the team officially announced their schedule for the 2025 Cactus League.
The D-backs will head out to Salt River Fields at Talking Stick once more, beginning their slate of Spring Training games on February 21st, against the Colorado Rockies, with Arizona representing the "home" team.
The D-backs will play 17 games at Salt River Fields, spanning from the February 21st opener until March 23rd.
According to the team press release, "home" opponents will include games against the Cleveland Guardians (Feb. 24), Milwaukee Brewers (Feb. 26), Kansas City Royals (Feb. 28, March 11), Chicago Cubs (March 3), San Francisco Giants (March 5), Seattle Mariners (March 6), Texas Rangers (March 9), Cincinnati Reds (March 14) and San Diego Padres (March 23).
Once these Spring contests conclude, Arizona will play two exhibition games at Chase Field against the Cleveland Guardians, in the same fashion that began the 2024 season, on March 24th and 25th.
MLB's traditional Opening Day will come two days later, on March 27th, and the D-backs will be on their way to another full season of action in the desert.
For now, of course, they'll focus on making the postseason, as their recent surge has them firmly in a Wild Card spot, though still tied with the San Diego Padres at the top of the Wild Card standings.
The full Spring schedule can also be found here, and fans can begin to make their Spring plans now as the D-backs fight to hold their spot in October. While tickets are not yet on sale, they will be at a later date, and Diamondbacks ON SI will provide an update once they are available for purchase.