D-backs Announce Once-in-a-Lifetime Fan Experience
If you're looking for something to break up the boredom of the lengthy MLB offseason, the Arizona Diamondbacks just announced a brand-new, once-in-a-lifetime fan experience in the upcoming month.
For the first time, D-backs fans will be able to take batting practice like a major-leaguer at Chase Field — part of an exciting new one-day event scheduled for November 22, according to a recent press release from the team.
Tickets for the event are on sale as of this writing, with the event occurring in just under a month. Tickets can be found and purchased at this link.
If you've ever wanted to take BP like a big-leaguer, the Diamondbacks will offer just that. Fans can take their hacks at Chase Field just like any number of their favorite Diamondbacks hitters.
The two-hour-long experience also includes numerous opportunities to simulate the feeling of being a big-league ballplayer. There are four two-hour slots to choose from, spanning from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on November 22. Space is limited.
Below is the full press release from the Diamondbacks with the full description of the event:
"Baseball enthusiasts can step up to the plate and swing like the pros during the Diamondbacks’ first-ever Chase Field Batting Practice Experience, happening on Saturday, November 22.
"Spots for this unique, one-day event go on sale today, October 24, at 10:00 AM MST at dbacks.com/chasefieldbp.
"A baseball lover’s dream, the two-hour session invites fans to take hacks at home plate, shag flies and play catch in the outfield, plus enjoy exclusive behind-the-scenes experiences, including a warm-up in the Visitors’ Clubhouse batting tunnel, access to the Home Clubhouse, guided tour of the ballpark and picture opportunities with Baxter.
"All fans in attendance will receive a 30% discount at the Team Shop and a discount at Guy Fieri’s DTPHX Kitchen + Bar, located on Chase Field’s plaza.
"Spots are $200 for participants aged 13 and older, $100 for kids aged 5-12 and $25 for spectators. Spectators are welcome to join in on all the experiences excluding batting practice (on-field and batting tunnel) and outfield grass activities.
"All participants must be over the age of 5 to take their swing and over the age of 12 to shag balls," the release reads.
Baseball season may be nearing its complete end, but the D-backs are giving fans an opportunity to stay connected to their team.
