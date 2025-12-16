Does D-backs' Merrill Kelly Signing Change Ketel Marte Trade Outlook?

The Arizona Diamondbacks recently made a move, and it wasn't one that involved much-speculated second baseman Ketel Marte.

On Sunday, it was reported that the D-backs are bringing back right-handed veteran starting pitcher Merrill Kelly on a two-year deal. The deal is for $40 million, and has not been made official as of this writing.

The D-backs now, technically, have a full rotation, with Kelly's return and the recent signing of righty Michael Soroka.

It's been relatively steadfast that the D-backs were looking for a hefty haul focused on starting pitching should they decide to trade Marte, but with two rotation spots filled, does a Marte trade become less likely?

How Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly Signing Affects Marte Trade Chances

Arizona Diamondbacks Ketel Marte (4) is congratulated by Merrill Kelly after scoring on a wild pitcher by New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (right) in the second inning on May. 1, 2019 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz. Yankees .vs Diamondbacks 2019 | Rob Schumacher/The Republic

So, does returning a reliable starter decrease the chances of a Marte trade entirely? No.

According to MLB.com's Steve Gilbert, the D-backs' reunion with Kelly does not change the chance Marte is traded.

"Arizona has discussed trading All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte this offseason to help its rotation and bullpen, and sources indicated the signing of Kelly doesn't have a big impact on that happening one way or the other," Gilbert wrote.

Gilbert did say, however, that it may change what the Arizona is looking for in a potential return. Perhaps starting pitching is no longer a non-negotiable part of the deal.

GM Mike Hazen been adamant that he is not trying hard to get rid of Marte, nor is trading the franchise hero his first choice.

He has, however, acknowledged that a Marte trade might have been the only way to fill all of the D-backs' roster needs.

If Kelly's re-signing is considered the final pin in putting forward a competitive-enough rotation (five healthy starters), the D-backs still need a closer, another leverage reliever, and a bit of lineup help — namely, a left-handed DH, a right-handed outfielder or a righty platoon first baseman.

Not every one of those needs are a must to field a roster in 2026, but it feels as if the bullpen at least should be next in priority.

Perhaps this means there is not enough financial wiggle room to make those acquisitions, or that teams are not interested in a trade for any of the D-backs' other assets. Or perhaps Hazen is simply still looking to drum up a potential franchise-changing haul.

Either way, the unfortunate truth for D-backs fans is the Marte trade rumors won't be going away anytime soon, even after Kelly's signing.

