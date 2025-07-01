Inside The Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Ban Fan for Multiple Interference Incidents

The fan has been ejected from Chase Field at least three times for similar interference on balls hit to left-center field.

Jun 28, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; A general view of Chase Field prior to the game against the Miami Marlins and Arizona Diamondbacks. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images
On Monday night, the Diamondbacks and Giants were locked in a tight ballgame in the top of the eighth inning with Arizona leading 3-2.

Christian Koss lifted a fly ball to deep left-center that appeared to be a home run. Tim Tawa leapt at the same time a fan leaned out and interfered with the play. The batter was awarded second base after a lengthy replay review determined the ball would not have gone over the yellow line.

After multiple accounts on X platform posted videos of the same fan doing this on multiple occasions, the fan came forward to speak on Arizona Sports 98.7 to discuss the incident.

He is a seasonticket holder by the named Dave McCaskill, and by his own admission has been involved in at least nine other fan interference incidents, and been previously ejected three times. McCaskill seemed to be bragging about the "accomplishment" and was not remorseful in any way.

Today, the Diamondbacks issued the following statement regarding McCaskill being banned for the rest of 2025

"While our policy is to not publicly disclose information about our season ticket holders, the Arizona Diamondbacks are making this statement due to public speculations and multiple media inquiries regarding the fan interference incident during last night’s game. This particular fan has been involved in multiple offenses at Chase Field. Consequently, we have terminated his Advantage Member account and he is prohibited from returning to Chase Field for the remainder of 2025. This fan will have the opportunity to return to Chase Field in 2026 so long as he meets certain terms and abides by our Fan Code of Conduct."

The code of conduct states clearly, "Do not interfere with balls in play. Any guest who does so will be ejected." This is standard throughout Major League Baseball.

Arizona Diamondbacks On SI joins the Diamondbacks and the rest of Major League Baseball in urging fans not to get involved in play between the white lines in any way. Manager Torey Lovullo also addressed this issue during his press conference on Monday.

