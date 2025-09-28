Diamondbacks Give Blaze Alexander Injury Update
On Saturday night, third baseman and outfielder Blaze Alexander left the Arizona Diamondbacks' game against the San Diego Padres early with an apparent injury. According to manager Torey Lovullo, he appears to have avoided a significant issue, but more tests may be done.
Alexander was hit in the hand area with a changeup in the first inning. He stayed in the game to run the bases, but came out of the game on defense in the next inning.
Lovullo called the issue a contusion for the time being, saying initial scans came back without signs of a greater problem.
"It's just a contusion. The pitch struck him in a decent spot. The x-rays were negative... but we're going to see how he feels in the morning and go from there," Lovullo told reporters postgame.
Alexander said he was unsure if he would be getting further scans, but there was some concern for the hamate area.
"It me in a pretty good spot in the bone. I went out there, tried to play defense and then ended up coming back in, went in the cage, tried to take a swing in the cage... it was aching pretty bad," he said.
Alexander has emerged as a surprise contributor to this young D-backs team in the 2025 season. Despite being a notably unsound defender in his first MLB season in 2024, Alexander has displayed immense defensive growth, earning a near-everyday third base spot.
He's also developed into a useful utilityman, playing solid outfield defense with the help of an exceptional throwing arm and good defensive instincts.
Alexander is one of the more encouraging developments from the 2025 season that featured a immense amount of adversity, including devastating injuries and trades of key clubhouse members.
After Eugenio Suárez was sent back to the Seattle Mariners at the Deadline, Alexander assumed an everyday role, and has grown into a proficient major league player since.
Even when the bat is not hot, Alexander has contributed defensively and with his infectiously positive attitude.
"We didn't reach our ultimate goal, getting to the playoffs. I think every single guy in here is disappointed, but I had fun," he said.
"I feel like I became myself a little bit this year and got more comfortable, but it's a big thanks to a lot of guys in here that helped me get comfortable and be myself out in the field, not trying to be anyone else."