Diamondbacks Briefly Considered Surgery for Gabriel Moreno
Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno was placed on the 10-day injured list last week with a left abductor strain. Lovullo indicated that surgery was considered initially, but ultimately the team and player decided to go with a conservative, non-surgical route.
"I think [surgery] was a possibility when we were getting the first bits and pieces of imaging, getting the information. As we got into it, and asked the right people, and the right doctors, it's not a baseball injury, it's a hockey injury."
"So we were asking around to find out what the best solution would be. That was ruled out quickly, and it was just a matter of what type of recovery, and what we should do during the recovery process"
Lovullo emphasized that it's going to be "weeks, not days" before Moreno can return, but that he's still confident Moreno will return before the end of the season.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is day-to-day with left hamstring tightness. Torey Lovullo said they would continue to monitor him, but he should be available off the bench. He does not expect a prolonged absence and even said Gurriel will most likely be in the starting lineup tomorrow.
Christian Walker, on the 10-day IL with a left Oblique Strain, is going to start his tee progression soon. He has not yet swung a bat. How he feels day to day will determine how fast he makes it back to the team. There is no definitive timeline at the moment.
Zac Gallen will make his next start. He was removed from his most recent start with cramps. There was an erroneous report circulating that Gallen would miss the rest of the season.