Diamondbacks to Broadcast Select Over-the-Air Games in 2025
On Wednesday, the Arizona Diamondbacks announced 10 free over-the-air broadcasts for the 2025 season, partnering with TEGNA's 12News in Phoenix.
Local D-backs will be able to watch 10 D-backs games completely free of charge on Channel 12 this upcoming season.
These broadcasts will occur on April 25 vs. Braves, May 9 vs. Dodgers May 30 vs. Nationals, June 27 vs. Marlins, July 4 vs. Royals, July 18 vs. Cardinals, August 8 vs. Rockies, August 22 vs. Reds, September 5 vs. Red Sox and September 19 vs. Phillies.
The full press release from the team reads as follows:
"The Arizona Diamondbacks and TEGNA’s 12News (KPNX) today announced a new broadcast distribution agreement to air ten (10) games over-the-air on the NBC affiliate during the 2025 season. The slate of simulcasts will consist of must-see Friday night games, kicking off April 25 with the team’s game against the Atlanta Braves.
"12News reaches approximately 1.59 million television households across the market, ensuring broad exposure to Diamondbacks games and giving more fans access to live baseball. In addition to Phoenix, the over-the-air broadcasts will extend coverage to surrounding regions, including all of Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and parts of Nevada. The TV household reach for all markets combined totals 3,778,503 per comScore (Phoenix, Tucson, Salt Lake, Las Vegas, Albuquerque-Santa Fe, Yuma-El Centro).
"This marks the first time in Diamondbacks history that a series of games will be televised on a local network affiliate, providing over-the-air access to fans outside of the national broadcast agreements.
“There is always a thrill with the return of baseball, and to be able to extend that excitement to even more fans through this historic partnership with TEGNA’s 12News is very special for our organization,” said Derrick Hall, Diamondbacks’ President, CEO & General Partner.
“This model allows a larger audience of fans to watch a sampling of our regular season, which enhances our distribution and strong existing partnerships with our pay TV partners where fans can get access to the full regular season. We cannot wait to bring our shared passion to a whole new audience and offer these viewers the opportunity to indulge in D-backs baseball on 12News,” Hall said.
"We are honored to become the local broadcast home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, delivering over-the-air access to some of the most exciting games of the 2025 season,” said Kate Morris, President and General Manager of 12News.
“From iconic moments on the field to their unwavering commitment to youth and community, the D-backs embody the spirit of our state. This historic partnership not only expands access to live baseball across the region—it also gives us the opportunity to tell the stories behind the team through our new ‘D-backs on Deck’ coverage. It’s a powerful collaboration between two hometown institutions, united by a passion for Arizona and the people who call it home.”
In addition to game coverage, the network will launch “D-backs on Deck,” a one-hour gameday show airing prior to each of the KPNX’s broadcasts. The show, led by sports anchors and reporters Cameron Cox, Lina Washington and Jake Garcia, will deliver in-depth analysis, behind-the-scenes coverage and interviews with team guests.
"The first of these shows will debut during the station’s special Opening Day takeover on March 27, where they will broadcast all of the festivities live at Chase Field from 6:00 a.m. through first pitch."