Diamondbacks claim RHP Seth Martinez off Waivers from Astros
The Arizona Diamondbacks have issued the following release:
The Arizona Diamondbacks claimed RHP Seth Martinez off waivers from the Astros.
The D-backs’ 40-man roster is at 35.
Seth Martinez (MLB Bio)
RHP│B/T: R/R│Age: 30 (Aug. 29, 1994) in Peoria, Ariz.│6-2, 193
Attended Arizona State University from 2014-16 and is a 2013 graduate of Sunrise Mountain High School in Peoria.
Set career highs in wins, games and innings with the Astros in 2024...In 44 games, went 3-2, 1 save with a 3.59 ERA (21 ER in 52.2 IP), .246 opponent average, 1.27 WHIP, 18 walks and 36 strikeouts.
In 2024, led Astros’ relievers with 8 scoreless appearances of 2.0+ innings...made 11 total appearances of 2.0+ innings.
Stranded 17 of his 20 (.850) inherited runners in 2024, tied for the second-most by an Astros reliever.
Held right-handed hitters to a .210 batting average (25-for-119) with 28 strikeouts.
Averaged 7.1 feet of extension in 2024 [how much closer release point is to home plate], ranking in the 94th percentile among MLB pitchers (Baseball Savant).
In parts of 4 seasons with the Astros (2021-24), went 6-6 with 2 saves, a 3.93 ERA (60 ER in 137.1 IP), .240 opponent average, 1.30 WHIP, 54 walks and 122 strikeouts over 111 games.
Analysis
Martinez is a 30 year old Arizona native born and raised. The former ASU pitcher is still under pre-arbitration contract status for one more year. He will enter the arbitration process in 2026 and will not be a free agent until 2029.
He throws four pitches, four-seam, sweeper, sinker, and changeup. The four-seamer is of the low velocity variety, averaging 91 MPH.
Despite having a 3.59 ERA in 2024, his FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching) was considerably higher at 4.78. His career FIP is 4.24 compared to a career 3.93 ERA. The main issue for Martinez is he simply does not generate enough strikeouts. But his walks, hits and home runs are all still reasonable.
As a league-minimum pitcher for one more year, this pickup contains zero risk for the D-backs. What they can make out of him with his limited velocity and swing-and-miss remains to be seen.