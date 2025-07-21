Diamondbacks Might Get their Closer Back Very Soon
Torey Lovullo gave updates on injured Diamondbacks players, and touched on several other topics of the day as well.
Arizona Diamondbacks Injury Updates
Shelby Miller (15-day IL Retroactive to July 6 for Right Forearm Strain)
Miller will throw a live batting session on Tuesday. Lovullo could not say what the next steps would be after that if all goes well, simply saying, "I'm hoping that it will be as fast a turnaround as possible. If there's another live or a game is yet to be determined."
"We'll get through that tomorrow, the high side could be he joins us," Lovullo continued. "The low side is he's got to throw another live."
Oddly enough, Lovullo has not gotten any direct feedback from the player recently, only the coaching and medical staff.
"I was told during the bullpen the stuff came out real hot. I've been texting with Shelby, but I haven't gotten anything back from him, so I don't know exactly how he's feeling, but I've been told he's been feeling very good," Lovullo said.
Shortly after Miller was done seeking second opinions, it was determined by the doctors and medical staff that Miller would not need surgery and could "pitch through it." Lovullo was asked if there if Miller is dealing with any more soreness.
"I think he's asymptomatic, so the soreness is gone. I think the soreness just became too much, and that's why we pulled back, but I think we would not ask him to continue onward if he wasn't asymptomatic," said Lovullo.
Gabriel Moreno, 60-day IL retroactive to June 16 for Right Index Fracture
Moreno had his follow-up CT Scan on Monday.
"It's not totally healed, I think we're a couple weeks away from beginning baseball activity," Lovullo said.
There are still some things that Moreno can do prior to the resuming baseball activity, Lovullo said.
"Some strengthening, some plyometric, just some dynamic movements with the hand so when he can step into that full baseball activity arena, he's a little bit further along than just starting on the day where he is actually eligible [to return]."
Jalen Beeks (lower back inflammation) 15-day IL retroactive to July 8) will throw another bullpen on Tuesday.
Christian Mena (shoulder strain, 60-day IL retroactive to June 7) is improving and is close to beginning a throwing program.
Pavin Smith (Oblique strain 10-Day IL retro to July 6) is still taking light swings, and is almost completely asymptomatic. Adrian Del Castillo is 5-for-12 with a double and two RBI since getting called up to fill in at DH in Smith's absence.
Tuesday Night Lineup Notes
Ketel Marte is at DH Tuesday. He played several innings at second base during the All-Star game. His last game for the Diamondbacks came on July 12 when he went 0-for-5.
Ever since the incident in Chicago when a White Sox fan taunted him over his deceased mother, Marte has had a rough time both on and off the field. In 15 games since June 25 he's batting .190/.294/.431, .725 OPS. He has four homers in that span, but has not looked like himself.
Marte missed the first three games back after the All-Star break, taking time to deal with the emotional aftermath of a burglary at his home while he and his family were away. He said on Sunday afternoon that the loss from the robbery was over $400,000.
Corbin Carroll is playing center field and Alek Thomas is getting a night off. Randal Grichuk will get the start in right field.
The D-backs are facing at least two and possibly three left-hand starters in the series this week against the Astros. They are 11-15 versus left-hand starters, and 39-35 against right-hand starters.
"They've got elite left-handed pitching," Lovullo said. "I want to stack up some of our best hitters against left-handed pitching. Not to say that some of our lefties can't handle it, but I think when you're looking at the overall matchups, to get right-handed batters in there was a top priority."