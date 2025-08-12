D-backs' Corbin Burnes Opens Up on Brutal Recovery from Injury
On June 1, the complexion of the Arizona Diamondbacks' starting rotation changed. Ace right-hander Corbin Burnes walked off the field next to a trainer with the first severe elbow injury of his career.
Worst-case scenario would be confirmed. Burnes underwent Tommy John Surgery, sealing the books on his 2025 season and likely most of the upcoming 2026 season.
Despite that harsh reality, Burnes has remained close to the team — at least, as much as possible.
On Sunday, during a win over the Colorado Rockies, Burnes joined Steve Berthiaume and Bob Brenly on the D-backs.TV broadcast to talk about his recovery process.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Burnes Opens Up on Injury
Ever the candid and open player, Burnes spoke at length about what life on the IL has entailed.
"The first six weeks you're stuck in the brace. You're not really doing too much, besides some light strengthening and some range-of-motion stuff," he said.
"Now that we're out of the brace, you start to feel a little bit more like a human again. I did. You get to do a little more normal stuff, but it's just a long slow process of slowly getting the strength back and building things back up."
Burnes said there was a point at which he had to resign himself to the arduous journey back to health. He said that feeling hit him a couple days before his surgery.
"You kind of realize, 'Alright, it's going to be a year-long process.'"
So what does that process look like?
Diamondbacks' Corbin Burnes on Rehab Process
"Rehab's in the morning, usually three or four hours [at Salt River Fields]. We've got quite a few guys in there right now, so it's good," Burnes said.
"It's good to be around some guys. Unfortunately, we're not getting to play at all. We're all in our rehab process, but we still get to hang out, talk about the game, talk about baseball, talk about life in general. I'm not completely separated from everyone, but definitely a little bit different."
Of course, that hasn't stopped him from getting mental work in.
"I'm watching [the games] a lot. It's one of those things that I think I'm seeing the game differently now that I'm not getting to play. I'm not preparing for my starts every five days," he said.
"When you're in the dugout, in between starts, you're still thinking about the team. You're watching a video on the team. So now... you learn some different things about the game that you normally wouldn't see while you're in it."
Diamondbacks' Corbin Burnes on Home Life
Despite the brutal nature of suffering a major injury, Burnes has been able to find the positive sliver.
He said other pitchers reached out to wish him the best in his recovery and to offer him advice — some from personal experience. One piece of advice stood out in particular.
"The main thing I got is, 'Hey, enjoy the time you have at home because it's something you don't really ever get to do in the middle of your career,'" said Burnes. "So definitely taking it with stride and enjoying the family time at home, for sure."
Burnes, who is a family man at heart, said it's been a positive experience to spend time with his son and twin daughters. It's helped ease the blow of missing the competition.
"I think my son's loving me being home. My girls just turned one a couple weeks ago. So getting to do some things that I normally wouldn't get to do as a dad at this point in the season."
"My wife enjoys me being home and getting to help out a lot more, but definitely miss being away from the guys and competing," Burnes said.