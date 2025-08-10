Diamondbacks Make Franchise History In Exciting Sweep
The Arizona Diamondbacks swept the Colorado Rockies on Sunday by a score of 13-6 at Chase Field, exploding for a record-setting offensive inning, and getting just enough out of their pitching staff.
Somehow, Arizona only out-hit Colorado by one (17-16), as the two clubs combined for 33 base hits on the day.
Arizona improves to 57-61, while the Rockies fall to 30-87.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Offense Sets Franchise Record in Fifth Inning
The Diamondbacks' offense appears to be back in full force. That, or they're just facing the Rockies. Either way, Arizona set a franchise record with an explosive fifth inning.
The D-backs had gotten off to an early 3-0 lead after Adrian Del Castillo blasted a three-run shot in the first inning. They plated a fourth on a Ketel Marte RBI single in the second.
But with two outs in the fifth inning, Arizona strung together an unbelievable nine straight hits — eight singles and a double. They scored eight runs to take a commanding 12-3 lead.
The nine straight hits set a franchise record for most consecutive base hits. Doing it all with two outs was even more impressive. It was also the most consecutive two-out hits in the majors since the Blue Jays did so in May 23, 2023 (H/T Steve Gilbert on X).
Every member of the D-backs' starting lineup recorded at least one hit and one run.
Del Castillo went 3-for-5, falling a triple shy of the cycle. Corbin Carroll, James McCann, Ketel Marte and Blaze Alexander each had two hits. Connor Kaiser recorded his first major league hit — an RBI double to the right-field gap to score Arizona's 13th run.
"I couldn't be more proud of the way you guys went out there and had a really good elite offensive approach," manager Torey Lovullo said postgame. "They were unpredictable. We had hits in all directions."
"We haven't played consistent baseball all year long ... But the vibe's very good in there. It's a real clean, fun clubhouse right now," Lovullo said.
"These three games have been fun, and it was a good team wins, all three of them," Del Castillo told the D-backs.TV broadcast postgame. "We have a great group, and we've just got to keep going."
Arizona Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt Grinds Through Start
It was anything but a pretty start for Pfaadt. But, to the 26-year-old's credit, he was able to work through an exceptional amount of traffic, and never relinquished the first-inning lead he was given.
Pfaadt was knocked around for an astounding 11 base hits while only managing to record two strikeouts against the swing-happy Rockies.
He gave up two singles and a double in the second inning, letting the Rockies pull the score to 3-2. A double and a single in the third made it 4-3.
Somehow, he was still able to complete five innings, and only allowed those three earned runs. He only threw 77 pitches, but did not come back out after completing the fifth inning.
"I wouldn't say it's the best I felt, but I got the job done and the offense and defense picked us up pretty good today and it was much-needed," Pfaadt said to D-backs.TV.
"[The Rockies] came out swinging, we knew that, and fortunately we came out swinging a little bit more."
Jalen Beeks threw a scoreless sixth inning. Kendall Graveman was shelled for three runs on three hits and a walk in the seventh to cause some drama, but John Curtiss threw two scoreless innings to close the contest.