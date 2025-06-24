Corbin Carroll Has Chip Fracture on Left Wrist, Headed to IL
Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo revealed after the team's 10-0 victory over the White Sox Monday night that Corbin Carroll has a chip fracture in his left wrist.
Lovullo said it was somewhat confusing as the fracture is on the back of the wrist. The ball that hit him to cause the injury hit the side of his hand. Carroll will continue to get additional opinions to find out what the diagnosis means and what the timeframe will be.
Carroll will be put on the injured list, and according to Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic, Jake McCarthy will be called up from Triple-A Reno. Lovullo declined to confirm that during his postgame interview.
Carroll is a huge loss for the Diamondbacks. He was batting .255/.341/.573, .914 OPS. He had 20 homers, a league-leading nine triples, and 57 runs scored.
McCarthy began the year batting 3-for-41, .073 and was optioned out to Triple-A. Since then he's hit .314/.401/.440, with one home run and 16 RBI in 237 PA.
Lovullo addressed the injuries to Eugenio Suarez and Josh Naylor, who both left Monday's game with injury as well. Suarez is day to day with a right hand contusion after being hit by a pitch. Naylor is day-to-day with right shoulder discomfort, an injury suffered in the second inning after taking an awkward swing in the second.
For now, neither of those players will be put on the injured list. Ildemaro Vargas came into the game at third base and Tim Tawa replaced Naylor at first.
