D-backs Make 3-Player Roster Move as Reliever's Season Ends
The Arizona Diamondbacks announced a three-player bullpen roster move on Wednesday ahead of their matchup with the San Diego Padres.
Right-hander Kevin Ginkel has been transferred to the 60-day IL with a right shoulder sprain. Left-hander Kyle Nelson was optioned to Triple-A, and right-hander Casey Kelly was called up to the major leagues.
The D-backs' bullpen will look a bit different Wednesday, after Arizona had to call on six arms to finish Tuesday's 11-inning loss.
Diamondbacks Place Kevin Ginkel on 60-Day IL
Ginkel had been initially placed on the 15-day on Monday, his second IL stint since the season began. Both times he has dealt with shoulder issues, though the two injuries are not related.
Manager Torey Lovullo said Ginkel was getting a second opinion from Dr. Keith Meister, and expressed concern on Tuesday that the right-hander's season might be over.
Unfortunately for both Ginkel and the D-backs, that appears to be the case, as he'll go on the 60-day IL. Since his initial placement on the 15-day came on August 3, Ginkel won't be eligible to return before the end of the 2025 regular season.
Though Ginkel's ERA was an ugly 7.36, he'd enjoyed a 1.98 ERA in his last 14 appearances, and had taken over closing duties in the wake of multiple devastating bullpen injuries.
Arizona will lose its fourth closer this season to an injury, as Ginkel's season is effectively over.
Diamondbacks Option Kyle Nelson
Nelson did not make a strong case for himself on Tuesday, walking the bases loaded without recording an out on 15 pitches (three strikes).
The left-hander has not looked like his former proficient self since undergoing Thoracic Outlet Surgery. Strangely, Nelson picked up his first career save on August 3 against the Athletics — just his second MLB appearance since April of 2024.
Nelson pitched to a 6.35 ERA in 27 appearances in Triple-A this season. He was designated for assignment on July 2, but cleared waivers and returned to Reno a few days later. He'll rejoin the Aces.
Diamondbacks Select Casey Kelly
35-year-old right-hander Casey Kelly is best known for his six excellent seasons as a starting pitcher in Korea from 2019-2024. He made two relief appearances for the Cincinnati Reds in 2024.
Kelly signed a minor league deal with the D-backs in February, and pitched to a 5.82 ERA over 18 Triple-A appearances (14 starts).
The D-backs need length more than anything on Wednesday, with Anthony DeSclafani getting the start with an extremely exhausted bullpen behind him.
Kelly may get his first major league appearance in nearly a full calendar year Wednesday night. Manager Torey Lovullo won't have many other options available.