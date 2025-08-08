The Diamondbacks are Cutting Payroll in 2026
The Arizona Diamondbacks were forced to sell at the MLB trade deadline, sealing their fate as one of the most disappointing teams in franchise history.
Once again, when expectations were the highest, the team underperformed those expectations.
Diamondbacks Run out a Franchise Record Payroll for 2025
Heading into the season hopes were high. The D-backs were coming off an 89-win season, just barely missing the playoffs by one game.
This came on the heels of an unexpected World Series appearance in 2023, as season in which the Diamondbacks won 84 regular season games.
Owner Ken Kendrick made a splash, signing Corbin Burnes to a six-year, $210 million contract. That drove the team's payroll up to at least $187 million, according to public resources. The team claimed the true figure was closer to $195 million.
Whichever number one prefers to use, that blew by the previous year's franchise record payroll of $173 million. Kendrick is to be commended for investing all of the windfalls from the Postseason run and attendance increase back into the team.
Unfortunately injuries and underperformance, especially on the pitching side of things, combined to torpedo the D-backs' season. Burnes, and relievers A.J. Puk and Justin Martinez had season ending elbow surgeries. All three will miss most, if not all of 2026.
Despite a top-ranked offense, the remaining pitching staff could not keep up, with many more getting hurt as well. The team fell below .500, necessitating a trade deadline selloff.
The D-backs saved a little more than $17 million by trading Merrill Kelly, Eugenio Suarez, Josh Naylor, Randal Grichuk, Shelby Miller and Jordan Montgomery at the deadline.
Diamondbacks are Cutting Payroll in 2026
In a recent interview with the Arizona Republic's Nick Piecoro, team President and CEO Derrick Hall said the team would be "reinvesting" the money saved. But he also said the team would be cutting payroll.
“We had those conversations — the money we saved, we can reinvest into the product for next year," Hall said to Piecoro. He cited the injuries and need to fill roster holes. But then he followed up with this.
“Do I think we need to have the payroll number where it was this year? Probably not."
Piecoro also wrote further down in his article that "Hall expects payroll to come down from this year’s levels, though he did not offer a specific number."
One can only surmise from these comments then that payroll is being cut, but that the savings from the selloff might reduce the amount that is cut. There really is no other way to parse it.
Existing Commitments Make 2026 Payroll Cut a Challenge for Mike Hazen
On June 27 I wrote an article explaining the payroll dilemma the Diamondbacks face. While over $70 million "comes off the books" due to departing free agents, other player's contracts escalate. That includes guaranteed raises for those signed to long-term contracts and players eligible for arbitration.
Once you take into account the guaranteed salaries, arbitration estimates, pre arb player salary, as well as injury replacements, the total comes out to over $140 million before they sign even one free agent.
There is a good chance that the arbitration estimate of $27 million will come down however, as several arb-eligible players are expected to be non-tendered.
Depending on how aggressive the team is with non-tenders, that amount saved could end up around $10 million. Even if they do that, their starting baseline will be $133 million.
If the payroll budget is being cut from the $195 million, the question which remains unanswered is just how much is it being cut? Only time will tell. Hall did not say.
But for example, if the payroll budget was scaled back to $175 million, and the team's starting point is somewhere between $133-$143 million, then the team only has $32-$42 million to work with in filling roster holes for 2026.
That's barely half the amount "coming off the books" for the departed free agents.
Mike Hazen will have his work cut out for him. He likely will need to fill holes around the edges with lower priced free agents.
The bulk of his roster improvement work will need to come via trades. Expect a number of top prospects to be moved this offseason to address pitching, and possibly even offense.