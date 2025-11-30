Be Prepared for This Disappointing D-backs Reality

The Arizona Diamondbacks are going to have to get creative this offseason if they want to fill the numerous holes in a leaky and injured roster — but it might not come in as satisfying a form as fans would hope.

The reality is, Arizona needs much more than just a couple of pieces. In terms of absolute musts, the D-backs need two starting pitchers, two leverage relievers (ideally including a tru closer) a first baseman and a power-hitting righty outfielder.

With a reduced payroll coming in the 2026 season, that's going to be tough to achieve in one offseason, but not many of those needs, if any, can be put off if Arizona hopes to be in any way competitive this coming year.

With that in mind, there's a reality that may be looming this offseason, and it's not one D-backs fans are going to be too thrilled about.

Disappointing Offseason Possibility Looms for Diamondbacks

Ultimately, GM Mike Hazen may very well turn to several "reliable" veteran players, or unproven players with upside, as opposed to taking a big hack for a true ace-caliber starting pitcher, All-Star closer or top-order bat.

In other words, be prepared to not be "excited" about any of Arizona's moves. They may not acquire anyone among MLB's elites.

It's fun to speculate about acquiring a pitcher like Hunter Greene, Joe Ryan or Freddy Peralta, it might be more within Hazen's ability to land an arm like Brady Singer or Zack Littell in a potential trade.

Instead of signing one of the top available closers, Hazen may try to find some bargain relievers, similar to the Jalen Beeks and Shelby Miller signings of 2025. At first base, a cheap reunion with Paul Goldschmidt is more reasonable to expect than the likes of a Pete Alonso.

There lies some risk in doing so. Bargain-shopping is not exciting, but it does hold the potential to unlock a hidden gem. But it also leaves the door open for a deal to blow up in their face — Kendall Graveman's brutal 2025 season comes to mind.

In reality, Arizona would likely benefit more from making smart, smaller, less-exciting and calculated moves than they would from dropping a massive trade package or free-agent contract on an elite player.

It allows Hazen to fill multiple needs with quality players, and prevents the roster from remaining top-heavy. But there's no guarantee that mid-range to slightly-above-average players would be enough to get the D-backs back to the playoffs in a brutal division and National League.

