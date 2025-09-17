Diamondbacks Engineer Massive Walk-Off Win over Giants
It wasn't a full swing, but it was enough.
On Tuesday night, Arizona Diamondbacks rookie infielder Jordan Lawlar snuck a ball past San Francisco Giants closer Ryan Walker with bases loaded and no outs in the ninth.
The throw home was never quick enough to beat Corbin Carroll, and Arizona walked off their NL West rivals by a score of 6-5 in front of the Chase Field crowd.
Arizona improves to 77-75. The D-backs are still 2.0 games out of a Wild Card berth, as the New York Mets won as well, but they now own the season tiebreaker over San Francisco.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Offense Battles Back
The D-backs' hitters got to work quickly after an early 4-0 deficit. Gabriel Moreno doubled, Blaze Alexander singled and Adrian Del Castillo hit a three-run blast to pull within one in the second inning.
Then, facing a 5-3 deficit in the fifth, Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll came away with clutch RBI knocks to tie the game at 5-5.
But the D-backs would squander opportunities to take the lead in each of the following four innings. They stranded runners at the corners with no outs in the seventh and strand two in the eighth.
But when it mattered most, Arizona buckled down. A single, walk and fielding error by the Giants to begin the ninth set Lawlar up for the winning knock.
Carroll finished 3-for-5 with an RBI. Marte, who had been in the midst of a slump, went 2-for-5 with a hustle double. Lawlar walked and singled in the winning run.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez Settles In After Ugly Start
Rodriguez was just coming off his best stretch as a member of the Diamondbacks. In his previous three starts, he completed sixth inning all three times and allowed one collective run, holding down teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox.
But Tuesday night's outing got off to an extremely sour start. Rodriguez gave up two doubles, three singles and a sacrifice fly in the first inning, setting the D-backs up with an immediate 4-0 deficit.
Rodriguez then allowed a one-out solo homer in the third inning. But he was able to hang zeroes in three of his five innings pitched, and faced the minimum in his final two frames.
He pitched five innings, giving up five runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out only two. It wasn't exactly the worst imaginable start, but it did force Arizona's offense to get to work early.
John Curtiss, who continues to pitch well, collected five outs on just 13 pitches. Brandyn Garcia finished the seventh inning, Ryan Thompson threw a scoreless eighth and Andrew Saalfrank threw an efficient ninth. It was a well-pitched game by Arizona's bullpen.