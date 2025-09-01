Diamondbacks Explain Intriguing New Defensive Change
On Monday, the Arizona Diamondbacks made a change to their usual defensive alignment.
Infielder Blaze Alexander, who had been moving between second and third base, is getting his first major league start in center field, batting fifth in the order against the Texas Rangers.
Alexander is not completely brand-new to center field — he made some limited appearances there in Triple-A this season.
Manager Torey Lovullo explained the process behind the transition in his pregame press conference Monday.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo Explains Defensive Change
Lovullo said the reports from Alexander's first center field attmempts in Triple-A were "very good."
"I think there's an evolution, but I think he's good enough and athletic enough to jump into center field in this environment right away," Lovullo said.
"He felt comfortable there. Been getting him up to speed with [outfield coach Dave McKay] and his language, and all the things that are important to us for playing a well-above-average outfield. ... We feel like he has the capabilities of going out there and doing it."
Lovullo said with a tough left-hander on the mound in Patrick Corbin, adding a right-handed bat to an outfield of mostly left-handed hitters offers him lineup flexibility.
"I have a lot of confidence in Blaze. He's a good baseball player. He's very athletic. And he wants to have this opportunity to show us what he can do," Lovullo said.
"You'll probably see him look more like an infielder, throwing the best way he can from the outfield. But there's a ton of arm strength. ... And I know he's really eager to go out there and show that off, but we want to be accurate. We want to be smart with how he uses that arm as well."
Arizona Diamondbacks' Blaze Alexander Discusses Playing Center Field
Alexander spoke with reporters about his new defensive role. He said Lovullo and McKay approached him about moving around the field more defensively the first day the D-backs were in Los Angeles.
Unsurprisingly, Alexander reacted in positive fashion.
"I'm all for it. I just want my name in the lineup. I don't care where I play. If he wants me to pitch, I'll pitch. But yeah, I just want to be out there contributing," Alexander said.
"I think I'm a pretty good athlete. If you try to simplify it, that's what [McKay] told me, don't try to go out there and be a superstar and all that. Just run at the ball real hard, get the ball in to your cutoff man," he said.
Alexander was asked if he'd prefer to come in on a fly ball or go back on it and chase it down.
"I probably want to go back on the ball. I think it gets the crowd more excited," he said.
"We're going to cut that ball off in center if it hits [the] wall, but I'm going to go at the ball hard. I'm not afraid to run through a wall or do whatever I've got to do to get an out," Alexander said.
Alexander has embraced his increased opportunity wholeheartedly, regardless of where he's been asked to play. He's done whatever has been asked of him with his trademark enthusiasm and positivity.
"I'm enjoying every bit of this," he said.