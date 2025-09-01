Inside The Diamondbacks

Good, Bad and Ugly From D-backs' Impressive Series Win vs Dodgers

The Arizona Diamondbacks took two of three from the Los Angeles Dodgers on the road.

Alex D'Agostino

Aug 31, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Corbin Carroll (7) is congratulated by second baseman Ketel Marte (4) after crossing the plate a three-run home run during the eighth inning off Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Tanner Scott (66) at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Arizona Diamondbacks performed at a high level at Dodger Stadium, taking a series win from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

While Arizona is not exactly close to truly contending for a playoff spot, they've also won four of their last five against the two toughest teams in baseball in back-to-back road series.

With that in mind, below is the good, bad and ugly from a successful series at Dodger Stadium.

Diamondbacks vs Dodgers: The Good

Excellent Pitching

The Diamondbacks' pitching staff performed at an extremely high level in games one and two. It began with the starters.

Zac Gallen threw one of his best games of the year. He went six innings, allowing only two hits while striking out eight. He allowed only one baserunner to reach scoring position throughout the entirety of his dominant outing.

Eduardo Rodriguez followed that up with six scoreless innings of his own — bucking an ugly trend of blowup outings against the Dodgers.

Arizona's bullpen also did its job well in games one and two.

With two six-inning starts, they only needed to cover six innings of relief, but Arizona's relievers surrendered only one run in that span, keeping a hold on both of the D-backs' wins.

Arizona held Shohei Ohtani to just two base hits — both being singles — and kept a potent offense down for much of the series.

Diamondbacks' Excellent Defense

The Diamondbacks played tight defense all series. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. threw out a runner at home to maintain a scoreless inning in game two, and Blaze Alexander followed that up with a diving catch.

Arizona's defense was a big factor in their pitching staff's success, especially in game two. They're finally beginning to return to a familiar identity of sharp defensive prowess, and it paid off against a team that is difficult to suppress offensively.

Winning games is a team effort.

Diamondbacks vs Dodgers: The Bad

Diamondbacks' Early-Game Offense

The D-backs hit well in the later innings of games, but all three contests were on no-hitter watch at some point well beyond the first two innings.

Granted, Arizona faced three elite arms in Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but the approaches and results at the plate through the first half of games left much to be desired.

It's hard to complain too much when the D-backs got the job done eventually, but the team has simply struggled early in games, and that's a trend that cannot continue forever.

For a club that has often been known as early strikers, it's a strange departure to witness.

Diamondbacks vs Dodgers: The Ugly

Young Hitters Struggling

Not all of Arizona's young hitters have been struggling, but two very important ones are.

Top prospect Jordan Lawlar, in his second major league call-up this season, went 0-for-8 with five strikeouts and did not reach base. He's still in search of his first major league knock this season.

Lawlar started two of three games, but continued to struggle against major league pitching.

Meanwhile, first baseman Tyler Locklear — with the perhaps-permanent absence of Pavin Smith — was similarly out of his element against LA's pitching. Locklear came away 0-for-11 at the plate with seven strikeouts. He reached base once on a walk.

There's room to be understanding that these young hitters are still trying to find their major league footing. But Arizona is offering a prime opportunity for Locklear and Lawlar to prove themselves and grow in the final month of 2025.

Especially with hitters like Blaze Alexander growing up quickly and producing on both sides of the ball, the D-backs need to see some production out of two of their high-ranked prospects.

