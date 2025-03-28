Diamondbacks Extend Young Starting Pitcher
The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed right-handed starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt to a five-year extension through 2030, the team announced on Friday.
Pfaadt is the latest young member of the D-backs to receive an extension, after both shortstop Geraldo Perdomo and right-hand reliever Justin Martinez inked their own deals prior to the start of the season.
Pfaadt will be guaranteed $45 million over the first five years, buying out his first year of free agency. He was originally scheduled to become a free agent in 2029. The deal includes a club and mutual option. for 2031 and 2032, worth $21 million and $25 million, respectively.
Full year-by-year breakdown of the young righty's deal provided by FanSided's Robert Murray.
Pfaadt, 26, has quickly emerged as a stalwart of the Diamondbacks' rotation in recent years. After his initial MLB debut in 2023 went poorly, he eventually pitched a pair of dominant Postseason games, helping lead Arizona to a pennant victory and a World Series berth.
In 2024, Pfaadt pitched the highest inning count by far of any of Arizona's pitching staff. He threw 181.2 innings and looked excellent for the first half of the season before running into some trouble as the year drew to a close.
He went 11-10, striking out a career-high 185 batters over 32 starts, while setting career highs in wins (11), starts (32), and innings (181.2), across all minor league and major league levels.
His somewhat unsightly 4.71 ERA this past season was underscored by much better peripherals. Despite the ugly raw number, he posted a 3.61 FIP and 3.78 xERA, a full run's worth of disparity.
He was worth 3.1 fWAR in 2024, and after winning the final starting spot in the D-backs' rotation heading into 2025, figures to be a major component of an ever-strengthening group of starting pitchers in the desert.
General manager Mike Hazen has stated his desire to try and keep as much of Arizona's young core group of players together as possible. So far, it looks like that intention is steadily becoming reality.
Pfaadt enjoyed a solid Spring Training this year, pitching to a 4.80 ERA, but once again delivering a better FIP at 3.73. He struck out 14 batters over 15 innings.