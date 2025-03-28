Diamondbacks Extend Young Starting Pitcher

A breakdown of Brandon Pfaadt’s extension with the Arizona Diamondbacks, per source:



$2 million signing bonus.

2026: $3 million.

2027: $5 million.

2028: $8 million.

2029: $11 million.

2030: $15 million.

2031: $21 million club option ($1 million buyout).

2032: $25 million mutual…